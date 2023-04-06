EDC unveils 2023 lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Electric Daisy Carnival is unveiling its list of more than 230 artists taking the stage at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The festival is scheduled to run from May 19 to May 21.

Some of this year's headliners include David Guetta, Kaskade, Tiesto, Fisher, Duke Dumont, Zedd, Marshmello, Above & Beyond, and Chris Lake.

EDC said Tiesto is the only artist to have performed at every iteration of EDC Las Vegas.

James Hype will be performing and also creating the anthem to this year's festival, which is called "Lose Control".

That's being released on the 2023 EDC Las Vegas compilation album that is scheduled to be released by Insomniac Records on May 5.

Event organizers said there will be nine stages across the speedway and they're expecting more than 525,000 to attend.

The festival is also hosting an EDC Las Vegas Charity Auction.

Starting on April 10, fans can big on more than 30 different sets of artist-related experiences and exclusive packages like meet and greets and backstage festival access.

Organizers said 100% of the proceeds will go towards the Inspiring Children Foundation and Camp Alamo.

Both are organizations that help children.

General admission tickets are sold out.

However, there are VIP tickets still available for purchase.

Those tickets are about $1,000.