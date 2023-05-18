Traffic, delays EDC Las Vegas 2023 attendees can expect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Festival goers for EDC Las Vegas 2023 can expect to see some construction in the works on the way to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Officials with the Electric Daisy Carnival said those attending the 3-day long festival should follow their instructions listed on the website instead of using Google Maps or Waze for directions.

Insomniac officials also encourage festival goers to carpool and fill up on gas before making the trip.

Those flying into Las Vegas for the festival should keep in touch with their airline to stay updated on their flight. Officials with Harry Reid International Airport said that one of their runways is closed for maintenance work for the next few weeks.

"We recommend checking with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information," officials with LAS said.

Drivers who are using I-15 can expect delays from construction along the freeway depending on the time of day.

The Tropicana bridge that crossed I-15 has been partially dismantled and is being reconstructed in two phases until next year. The whole project is expected to be complete in 2025 according to NDOT.

There is another construction project happening near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to widen I-15 near Speedway Boulevard to Garnet Interchange. However, there is no active construction work specifically mentioned during EDC.

There are long term intermittent closures that can be viewed on NDOT's website.

Despite all the traffic, the founder of Insomniac, Pasquale Rotella, said in part on his Instagram, "If you run into any obstacles that are outside all of our control, I kindly ask that you approach them with a positive mindset, making a conscious effort not to let them ruin your weekend."

Address of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89115