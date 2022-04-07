Sayulitas Mexican Food on Dirty Dining

Watch
Posted at 6:01 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 21:01:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sayulitas, which markets itself as Mexican Food with a Filipino twist, is in a strip mall on south Las Vegas Boulevard across from Mandalay Bay. It got a 39-demerit “C” grade on its March 23 health inspection.

Inspectors saw multiple handwashing violations, including one employee who touched their clothing, face mask and a dirty towel while cooking food.

Four containers of cooked pork were in the temperature danger zone.

Utensils were stored in standing, lukewarm water.

Two containers of beans were uncovered in the fridge.

Taco Rico Los 3 Gallos

A container of raw meat was stored on the floor.

An employee was using a dry and dirty wiping cloth to clean the cutting board.

A1 Mobile Catering #1

A can opener and vegetable peelers caked with old food were stored as clean.

The hand sink was excessively dirty with grease build-up on the handles.

Frozen chicken was thawing at room temperature.

Food wasn’t date labeled.

Sayulitas was re-inspected on March 25 and received a 10-demerit "A" grade.

Our call requesting comment was not returned.

A1 Mobile Catering

A1 Mobile Catering is a multiple-time repeat offender on Dirty Dining.

One of its food trucks was shut down March 24 near East Tropical Parkway and Interstate 15, in the construction zone behind the Maverick gas station.

The truck had two imminent health hazards: improper disposal of liquid waste and inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 33 demerits.

A1 Mobile Catering #1

An employee made a customer’s burrito with their bare hands. That had to be thrown out.

The wastewater tank was leaking all over the ground.

Cooked rice, deli turkey and a cooked meat dish had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Multiple foods in the cooler were in the temperature danger zone, including shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced tomatoes and deli ham.

Cheese sauce had to be thrown out after inspectors found the container it was in was lined with a plastic grocery bag.

Food was being stored under the sink.

The cutting board was dirty and stained.

Windows and a door were open directly into the food prep area.

An employee’s dietary supplements were intermingled with customer food in a container.

A1 Mobile Catering #1

The A1 truck was re-inspected on March 25 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Our call requesting comment was not returned.

Craggy Range Bar & Grill

Craggy Range Bar & Grill

Craggy Range Bar & Grill on Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway, at the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, self-closed on March 24 due to the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

Health records show an issue with a gas line. Southwest Gas was called to fix the problem.

Taco Rico Los 3 Gallos

Taco Rico Los 3 Gallos on Main Street and Wyoming Avenue was shut down March 24 for inadequate refrigeration.

Taco Rico Los 3 Gallos

Two containers of raw taco meat, green salsa, red salsa, menudo, multiple packages of cream cheese, raw eggs, chicharron and multiple containers of caldo were at unsafe temperatures. All of it was thrown out.

In-use utensils were stored in standing water.

Bell pepper wasn’t washed before being cut.

Taco Rico was re-inspected on March 25 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

They hung up on us when we called asking for comment.

Circle K deli

Circle K Store 1951 Deli

The deli at the Circle K on Eastern Avenue and Russell Road was shut down March 22 for no hot water.

They had to stop selling hot dogs and sandwiches, but were allowed to keep the self-service coffee and soft drink station open, along with the packaged goods market.

To view past Dirty Dining reports, visit ktnv.com/dirtydining.
