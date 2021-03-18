Menu

Watch
Local NewsDirty Dining

Actions

Rodents cause closure at Ono Sushi on Dirty Dining

Plus, Soul Foo Young and more
items.[0].videoTitle
The first thing we notice when walking into Ono Sushi on Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road is the crowd.
ono sushi.jpeg
IMG_0580.jpg
IMG_0581.jpg
IMG_0582.jpg
IMG_0583.jpg
IMG_0584.jpg
IMG_0586.jpg
IMG_0587.jpg
IMG_0588.jpg
IMG_0589.jpg
IMG_0590.jpg
IMG_0591.jpg
IMG_0592.jpg
IMG_0593.jpg
IMG_0594.jpg
IMG_0595.jpg
IMG_0596.jpg
IMG_0597.jpg
IMG_0598.jpg
IMG_0599.jpg
IMG_0600.jpg
IMG_0601.jpg
IMG_0602.jpg
IMG_0603.jpg
IMG_0606.jpg
IMG_0607.jpg
IMG_0608.jpg
IMG_0609.jpg
IMG_0610.jpg
IMG_0611.jpg
IMG_0612.jpg
IMG_0613.jpg
IMG_0616.jpg
IMG_0617.jpg
IMG_0621.jpg
IMG_0622.jpg
IMG_0443.jpg
IMG_0448.jpg
IMG_0450.jpg
IMG_0453.jpg
IMG_0456.jpg
IMG_0457.jpg
IMG_0458.jpg
IMG_0459.jpg
IMG_0461.jpg
IMG_0463.jpg
IMG_0464.jpg
IMG_0466.jpg
IMG_0467.jpg
IMG_0468.jpg
IMG_0469.jpg
IMG_0470.jpg
IMG_0471.jpg
IMG_0473.jpg
IMG_0474.jpg
IMG_0476.jpg
IMG_0479.jpg
IMG_0480.jpg
IMG_0482.jpg
IMG_0483.jpg
IMG_0484.jpg
IMG_0485.jpg
IMG_0487.jpg
IMG_0488.jpg
IMG_0489.jpg
IMG_0490.jpg
IMG_0491.jpg
IMG_0492.jpg
IMG_0493.jpg
IMG_0494.jpg
IMG_0495.jpg
IMG_0496.jpg
IMG_0497.jpg
IMG_0500.jpg
IMG_0502.jpg
IMG_0503.jpg
IMG_0504.jpg
IMG_0505.jpg
IMG_0506.jpg
IMG_4588.jpg
IMG_4589.jpg
IMG_4590.jpg
IMG_4591.jpg
IMG_4592.jpg
IMG_4593.jpg
IMG_4594.jpg
IMG_4596.jpg
IMG_4598.jpg
IMG_4599.jpg
IMG_4601.jpg
IMG_4603.jpg
IMG_4604.jpg
IMG_4605.jpg
IMG_4606.jpg
IMG_4607.jpg
IMG_4608.jpg
IMG_4609.jpg
IMG_4610.jpg
IMG_4611.jpg
IMG_4612.jpg
IMG_4613.jpg
IMG_4614.jpg
IMG_4615.jpg
IMG_4616.jpg
IMG_4621.jpg
IMG_4622.jpg
IMG_4623.jpg
IMG_4626.jpg
IMG_4631.jpg
IMG_4632.jpg
IMG_4600.jpg
IMG_4595.jpg
IMG_6296.jpg
IMG_6297.jpg
IMG_6299.jpg
IMG_6298.jpg
IMG_6300.jpg
IMG_6306.jpg
IMG_6310.jpg
IMG_6313.jpg
IMG_6314.jpg
IMG_6316.jpg
IMG_6315.jpg
IMG_6317.jpg
IMG_6318.jpg
IMG_6319.jpg
IMG_6320.jpg
IMG_6321.jpg
IMG_6323.jpg
IMG_6324.jpg
IMG_6326.jpg
IMG_6329.jpg
IMG_6330.jpg
IMG_1648.jpg
IMG_1649.jpg
IMG_1650.jpg
IMG_1652.jpg
IMG_1653.jpg
IMG_1654.jpg
IMG_1655.jpg
IMG_1656.jpg
IMG_1660.jpg
Posted at 8:40 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 02:50:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first thing we notice when walking into Ono Sushi on Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road is the crowd.

Despite a state-imposed six-person capacity at tables, we spot a pre-pandemic-sized party of 10 at a large table in the middle of a restaurant that had recently been shut down by health inspectors.

PREVIOUS: Repeat offender Ru Yi Noodle House lands on Dirty Dining

On March 2, inspectors found excessive rodent droppings on shelves, boxes holding food supplies and floors.

There was no sign of it impacting open food.

The last pest control report, which was from January, documented one dead mouse and live ones bingeing on bait but too crafty to get caught.

"What concerned you about that?" Darcy Spears asked Ono Owner Chris Chandra. "Obviously, that's a pretty significant health threat."

Chandra replied, "My concern is basically the landlord just ignoring my trash! It's been overflowing!"

The Health District noted that and ordered Ono to clean it up.

Chandra said it's been an ongoing battle with the landlord.

"The landlord is supposed to pay Republic Services. But Republic Services always skipping, skipping, skipping, skipping, skipping."

The trash issue is outside Ono's back door. Conditions inviting rodents inside included densely packed containers of paper goods and boxes that were not rotated or cleaned frequently, as well as lots of holes in walls and ceilings.

"I heard because the Strip was closed, all those rats... All those critters go off the Strip and then they look for it," said Chandra. "They're everywhere! Because the health inspector that checks on us says, 'I understand, it's not only you.' "

The inspector also said there were excessive dirt and debris on floors under equipment and a plumbing leak.

Other violations included cooked shrimp and rice in the temperature danger zone and utensils used for raw fish stored in lukewarm standing water.

"Sometimes they have to make a report," said Chandra. "They have to make stories so they write more. I mean, that's what they're doing."

He said he agrees with the violations but sees them as "over-exaggerating."

During that March 2 inspection, Ono was given 48 hours to throw out paper goods and boxes that were gnawed and contaminated by rodent feces and urine; identify and seal areas where rodents were getting in, nesting and breeding; make sure there were no rodents in the ceiling; clean and sanitize the entire facility and log rodent activity.

DIRTY DINING | Health inspection reports from Las Vegas restaurants

"It was very tough! I worked all night long," said Chandra.

But the Health District says it wasn't enough. On March 4 when inspectors went back to check, staff admitted they’d failed to document the live rodents seen while cleaning.

And they hadn’t thoroughly checked the ceiling for rodent nests or sufficiently patched holes recommended by their pest control company, so inspectors shut them down.

"And now everything's sealed off, everything's cleaned up and now Orkin comes every day to check," Chandra said.

Ono re-opened on March 5 with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

"Aside from the health report, I've got to ask you--your restaurant is packed!" Spears pointed out. "There are tons of people in here. There are more than six people at that table and more than 50% capacity, it looks like. So, what's up with that?"

Chandra said the large party insisted on sitting together and he wasn't about to turn away business.

"I'm welcoming the business. I mean, I'm a small business. I have to run. I need to pay my employees still. I need to make a living. I have kids at home. I have a mortgage to pay. We need to survive. There's no way I'm going to say, 'I cannot take you'. "

Otherwise, Chandra says he couldn't make ends meet.

********************

Soul Foo Young got a 38-demerit “C” grade on March 4, leaving it three demerits short of being shut down.

The Asian Southern restaurant on Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was selling ribs that had been grilled at an employee’s home, then left out on a counter at room temperature.

Lots of other food, including four boxes of thawing chicken, was in the temperature danger zone.

There were open containers of chicken and spices on the floor, greens stored in a trash bag and active food prep in a sink filled with dirty dishes.

The potato prep station consisted of a trash can and the floor.

Dirty wiping cloths were used on counters.

The produce was not washed before being prepped and the freezer and ceiling tiles were dirty.

Owner Artisha Hall said, "I was short-staffed. It was a bad day with two call-ins and the kitchen wasn’t in the best shape when they [inspectors] came. There's no excuse. Life comes at you fast and you just gotta deal with it. It's all fixed now and we're scheduled for re-inspection on Thursday.”

********************

Del Valle mobile catering’s #3 food truck was shut down on March 3 in the Pic-a-Part parking lot on Lamb Boulevard near Lone Mountain Road.

It failed re-inspection from a previous “C” downgrade due to repeated critical violations.

They were selling food made at the owner’s house.

Inspectors noted repeat violations for sliced tomatoes, eggs and grilled jalapenos at unsafe temps; raw bacon stored with cooked ham in the same container; raw chicken and ready-to-eat ham in the same container; raw chorizo and raw beef in the same container; raw beef stored in a plastic grocery bag and a person in charge unable to convey food safety knowledge.

Avocados were not washed before being cut and they were selling expired cookies.

Inspectors say Del Valle has a “documented history of non-compliant inspections.”

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

********************
Orange Julius/Dairy Queen at the Las Vegas Outlet Center on Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road was shut down on March 1 for no hot water.

Owner Jim Adison said there was a defect in the water heater they weren't aware of. He explained they had plenty of hot water for handwashing and only noticed the temperature issue after the inspector filled the three-compartment sink.

He’s now requiring employees to keep a temperature log to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Orange Julius/Dairy Queen was re-inspected on March 2 and received a zero demerit “A” grade.

Click here to see the closure report for Ono Sushi.

Click here to see the downgrade report for Ono Sushi.

Click here to see the closure report for Soul Foo Young.

Click here to see the closure report for Del Valle Catering Mobile.

Click here to see the closure report for Dairy Queen at Outlet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018