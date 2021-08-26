Roaches cause closure at Little Crown & Anchor, plus Mariscos el Diamante on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dirty Dining takes on a European flair this week with an English pub hosting German roaches.

Little Crown & Anchor Pub restaurant on Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard was shut down on Aug. 9 for a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

Inspectors saw roaches just about everywhere: on shelves, walls, under the make table, next to and under the prep table, in the keg cooler, under floor mats and behind food safety posters mounted on the wall.

The restaurant was ordered to immediately cease and desist from preparing and serving food, including in the bar area.

There were also flies on the dish machine and other equipment and fixtures.

Grease and old food dirtied cooking equipment.

Walls were damaged with holes and missing base coving, providing multiple entry points for pests.

Little Crown & Anchor was warned that “continued non-compliance during inspections as evidenced by a C grade or closure will result in administrative action by SNHD.”

General Manager Art Christenson did not return our call requesting a comment.

The restaurant got its “A” grade back with zero demerits on Aug. 20.

********************

Mariscos El Diamante on Charleston Boulevard and 28th Street earned the most demerits in this week’s batch of restaurants with a 36-demerit “C” grade on its Aug. 10 inspection.

Food handlers used bare hands to place a ready-to-eat quesadilla on a customer's plate and didn’t properly wash hands after touching trash.

Food in the temperature danger zone included cut tomatoes, cooked marlin, raw bacon-wrapped shrimp, cooked noodles and house-made salsa.

Portions of raw chicken were dangling over raw shrimp on the make table.

Food double-stacked without barriers, which poses the potential for contamination, included battered shrimp, fish ceviche and shrimp ceviche. Other foods uncovered and subject to contamination in the fridge and freezer included salsa, shrimp broth, shrimp and fish.

They were using plastic cups and baskets without handles to scoop pico de gallo and raw shrimp.

A dirty scoop handle was touching shucked oysters and rice in the cooler.

Five-gallon containers of cooked broth were stored on the walk-in cooler floor.

Ladles sat in lukewarm standing water.

Employee medication was stored above a food prep table during active food prep.

A cutting board was deeply dented and grooved so it couldn’t be properly cleaned.

The restaurant was re-inspected on Aug. 17 and received an 8-demerit "A" grade.

Our message requesting a comment from the owner was not returned.

*******************

Tacos Los Machos food trailer on Eastern near Owens avenues is a Dirty Dining repeat offender.

It was shut down on Aug. 10 for three imminent health hazards: no potable water, improper disposal of liquid waste and inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 35 demerits.

Inspectors saw a food handler drop a utensil on the floor, pick it up and continue cooking food.

A food handler touched ready-to-eat cilantro with bare hands.

The trailer was getting its water from a black garden hose directly connected to an irrigation valve and cross-connected to a swamp cooler.

Food in the temperature danger zone included sliced tomatoes, cut cabbage, red and green salsa, pork, and rice.

An open window with no screen was letting numerous flies into the trailer.

Owner Lorena Rios said they have re-opened and otherwise she has no comment.

Tacos Los Machos got its “A” grade back with three demerits on Aug. 18.

********************

Vanilla Rice’s Hibachi House is another Dirty Dining repeat offender.

This time around, the food truck on Flamingo and Sandhill roads was shut down on Aug. 12 for conditions that may endanger public health.

It also got 32 demerits.

There was a continuous leak in the food prep zone between the grill and the makeshift cold storage area. The report says liquid was dripping onto the food handler and health inspector throughout the inspection.

There was a week-old container of rice in the refrigerator.

Shrimp hadn’t been cooked to a safe temperature before being moved from the grill to a bowl of ready-to-eat noodles.

The ventilation hood had no filter, which is required to mitigate grease-laden vapors.

Multiple containers of raw chicken, shrimp and beef were stored on a trash can near the grill.

Grill utensils sat in murky water well above the safe temperature.

And floors and walls were excessively dirty and greasy.

Owner Zach Tolen sent the following statement:

“We had an incident in the truck that required us to shut down in order for us to tend to it immediately. We had it fixed by the next morning and were given an A, which allowed us to re-open.

Vanilla Rice’s Hibachi House employees are trained and required to follow health & safety protocols, and sometimes equipment wear and tear can affect business beyond our control, but we do our absolute best to remedy the situation.

We pride ourselves in making sure our customers have the best experience possible, and we always make sure to follow protocol for any problem that arises. Thank you and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Hibachi House was re-inspected on Aug. 13 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

********************

For inadequate refrigeration, Tacos Los Barrios food truck on Craig Road and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas was shut down on Aug. 10.

It also got 21 demerits.

There was sewage backing up into the hand-sink and the 3-compartment dishwashing/food prep sink. The person in charge told inspectors that happens frequently, and they use a plunger to temporarily fix the issue. They were told it must be permanently fixed to prevent potential contamination of food.

Food in the temperature danger zone included salsa, cheese, pork, beef, guacamole and rice. All of it had to be thrown out.

Owner Noe Barrios did not respond to a message requesting comment.

Tacos Los Barrios was re-inspected on Aug. 16 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

