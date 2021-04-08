Repeat food truck offender's 'roach coaches' land on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two food trucks, five imminent health hazards and 109 demerits between them.

That's what was servicing workers at the Resorts World construction site on Las Vegas Boulevard near Desert Inn Road.

Tune in at 11 p.m. to watch Dirty Dining, only on 13 Action News. Watch on channel 13 or using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

PREVIOUS: Food Express does a Dirty Dining three-peat

Quality Food Service is a multiple-time repeat offender on Dirty Dining.

On March 24, the Health District slammed the brakes on two of Quality's trucks with 59 demerits in one case and 50 in the other.

One truck didn't have enough water for employees to wash their hands. Both had cockroaches. And both were spilling sewage onto the ground at the Resorts World site.

A sign greeting customers at a truck's walk-up window stresses safety first and urges social distancing but the kitchen inside isn't following its own advice as the Health District found it was decidedly unsafe on inspection day.

Inspectors saw a large roach crawling next to containers of cooked food in one truck and four roaches in the other coming out of a storage compartment.

Multiple food-handlers on both trucks grabbed ready-to-eat food with their bare, unwashed hands and served it to customers before the inspector could intervene.

DIRTY DINING | Health inspection reports from Las Vegas restaurants

There were moldy onions and excessively dirty kitchenware in an equally dirty container.

Much of the prepared food had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures, as did a box of raw bacon that was defrosting on a ventilation hood.

Food was stored under a pump bottle of hand soap; dishes were being washed without chlorine sanitizer and there was trash in one unit's only hand sink.

Both trucks needed a deep clean and the people in charge were unable to convey food safety knowledge to inspectors.

The owner of Quality Food Service mobile units did not respond to repeated calls and texts for comment but was required to attend a mandatory conference with Health District officials.

********************

We told you two weeks ago about Nigerian Food in Commercial Center on Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway when it was shut down for a rat infestation.

On March 22, it failed a scheduled re-inspection and had to stay closed because the rats and their droppings were still there.

The failure cost Nigerian Food's owner a second $1,400 fee.

She told us the whole building is old and rodent-infested and she's doing everything she can to take care of the problem.

********************

Our final imminent health hazard was at Starbucks in MGM Grand's Studio Walk.

It was shut down on March 26 for no hot water.

An MGM Resorts spokesperson said Starbucks "took immediate action to resolve the incident and the area is again operating with an A-rating from the Health District."

Click here to see the health report for Quality Food #4.

Click here to see the health report for Quality Food #5.

Click here to see the health report for MGM Grand Starbucks.

Click here to see the health report for Nigerian Food.