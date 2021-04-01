Menu

Watch
Local NewsDirty Dining

Actions

Food Express does a Dirty Dining three-peat

items.[0].image.alt
Darcy Spears, 13 Action News
food express.jpeg
IMG_1853.jpg
IMG_1854.jpg
IMG_1855.jpg
IMG_1856.jpg
IMG_1857.jpg
IMG_1858.jpg
IMG_1860.jpg
IMG_1861.jpg
IMG_1863.jpg
IMG_1865.jpg
IMG_1866.jpg
IMG_1868.jpg
IMG_1873.jpg
IMG_1874.jpg
IMG_1876.jpg
IMG_1875.jpg
IMG_1877.jpg
IMG_1879.jpg
IMG_1882.jpg
IMG_1884.jpg
IMG_1886.jpg
IMG_1887.jpg
IMG_1890.jpg
IMG_1891.jpg
IMG_1892.jpg
IMG_1893.jpg
IMG_1894.jpg
IMG_1895.jpg
IMG_1899.jpg
IMG_1902.jpg
IMG_1904.jpg
IMG_1905.jpg
IMG_1908.jpg
IMG_1909.jpg
IMG_1910.jpg
IMG_1912.jpg
IMG_1913.jpg
IMG_1915.jpg
IMG_1916.jpg
IMG_1918.jpg
IMG_1919.jpg
IMG_1920.jpg
IMG_1923.jpg
IMG_1506.jpg
IMG_1507.jpg
IMG_1508.jpg
IMG_1509.jpg
IMG_1510.jpg
IMG_1511.jpg
IMG_1512.jpg
IMG_1515.jpg
IMG_1516.jpg
IMG_1518.jpg
IMG_1519.jpg
IMG_1522.jpg
IMG_1523.jpg
IMG_1528.jpg
IMG_1529.jpg
IMG_1530.jpg
IMG_1531.jpg
IMG_1534.jpg
IMG_1535.jpg
IMG_1536.jpg
IMG_1538.jpg
IMG_1543.jpg
IMG_1544.jpg
IMG_1545.jpg
IMG_1546.jpg
IMG_1547.jpg
IMG_1549.jpg
IMG_1548.jpg
IMG_1550.jpg
IMG_1551.jpg
IMG_1552.jpg
IMG_1553.jpg
IMG_1554.jpg
IMG_1555.jpg
IMG_1556.jpg
IMG_1557.jpg
IMG_1558.jpg
IMG_1559.jpg
IMG_1560.jpg
IMG_1561.jpg
IMG_1562.jpg
IMG_1563.jpg
IMG_1564.jpg
IMG_1565.jpg
IMG_1566.jpg
IMG_1567.jpg
IMG_1568.jpg
IMG_1569.jpg
IMG_1571.jpg
IMG_1570.jpg
IMG_1572.jpg
IMG_1574.jpg
IMG_1576.jpg
IMG_1577.jpg
IMG_1578.jpg
IMG_1579.jpg
IMG_1580.jpg
IMG_1581.jpg
IMG_1583.jpg
IMG_1584.jpg
IMG_1600.jpg
IMG_1601.jpg
IMG_1603.jpg
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 20:13:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The third time is said to be the charm, but not for Food Express on Decatur and Oakey boulevards.

The Chinese restaurant is making its third appearance on Dirty Dining after the Health District shut it down on March 15 with 55 demerits and the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

Tune in at 11 p.m. to watch Dirty Dining, only on 13 Action News. You can watch on channel 13 or using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

Food Express was on Dirty Dining last August for rats.

And this is the second time it's gotten more than 50 demerits.

During its March 15 inspection, onion, beans and fish had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

A food handler was seen eating, then donning a mask to start preparing customer food without handwashing.

Ice for customer drinks was stored in a dirty ice well in the sewer station in direct contact with brown mold.

PREVIOUS: Praya Thai tops 50 demerits on Dirty Dining

Over the phone, Owner Jason He says the main issue was with their hot water.

"There was an issue with the hot water, yes, but they also wrote you up for 55 demerits which is a whole bunch of other violations that include the food and the conditions in the kitchen," Darcy Spears pointed out.

Food in the freezer was uncovered and subject to contamination.

Inspectors saw a food handler eating directly over open food in the kitchen.

And excessive grease had built up between fryers providing “good conditions" to attract pests.

There was also expired onion mixture in the refrigerator dating back to mid-January, which He attributed to his chef putting the wrong dates on food labels.

Other violations included raw beef and chicken thawing next to each other while water was mixing between both.

Cooked food was stored in a greasy, re-used cardboard box.

And an employee's cell phone sat on a food prep surface.

DIRTY DINING | Health inspection reports from Las Vegas restaurants

Jason He said everything is now fixed.

Food Express was re-inspected on March 18 and got a 3 demerit "A" grade.

Because of its "Documented history of non-compliant inspections,” it's now in the Health District's administrative process, requiring intervention training and more frequent inspections with little room for error in the near future.

********************

We swing up to Mesquite for another imminent health hazard closure at the Oasis Golf Clubhouse on Palmer Lane where the Grille Room restaurant was shut down March 16 for a rat infestation.

Inspectors spotted rat droppings throughout restaurant and in the dry storage area.

Rats had defecated on a popcorn container, gnawed through food boxes, and chewed into a bag of sliced almonds and packets of coffee brewer cleaner.

Oasis Grille Room's records show their pest control service recently caught six live rats and covered the place in snap traps and glue boards.

Other violations included a bare-handed food handler who didn’t wash before slicing vegetables.

There was dried old food on the meat slicer and can opener; excessively dirty and greasy floors, walls, and equipment; and a food handler who was not knowledgeable in basic food safety.

When we called Oasis, we were told the manager was busy and would call us back, but he never did.

The Grille Room was re-inspected on March 19 and got a zero- demerit "A" grade.

Click here to see the health report for Food Express.

Click here to see the health report for Oasis Golf Clubhouse.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021