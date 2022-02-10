Pho4Real on Dirty Dining - plus NBRHD Kitchens and mice at Mad Mike's Bar & Grill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The highest demerits in this week's batch of Dirty Dining inspections goes to Pho4Real Vietnamese restaurant on Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.

It got a 38-demerit "C" grade on its Jan. 24 inspection.

Top of the violation list? Handwashing. Lots of issues there.

One employee made a call on their cell phone while handling customer food. Another pounded raw beef on the make table cutting board, then grabbed clean customer plates without washing their hands. Some washed their hands for less than 10 seconds or attempted to wash gloved hands.

Inspectors placed containers of manila clams on hold for investigation into their source.

Containers of razor clams had to be thrown out after inspectors were unable to find the California company that provided them in the FDA’s Interstate Certified Shellfish Shippers List.

Ready-to-eat basil was being washed in the three-compartment sink next to thawing raw pork and raw chicken.

Raw beef was thawing over diced onion and raw vegetables.

KTNV Pho Real

There was pink and brown mold in the ice machine.

The meat slicer was dirty with lots of old food.

Clam shells were being saved and reused for service.

KTNV Pho Real

An employee’s cell phone sat on a cutting board, and an employee drink cup was on a food prep table.

In the report, inspectors wrote, “Due to a pattern of non-compliance as evidenced by two consecutive C downgrades on an unannounced re-inspection and an unannounced routine inspection, the establishment will be required to complete a training office intervention.”

Owner Kevin Le said this location is still short-staffed and he doesn't have enough trained employees:

"It’s my fault but I'm doing my best. Some I hired have no prior experience and they’re training on the job. Now I see that wasn’t the right decision. I've sent my managers to become certified as food protection managers. We want to safely serve the community and our goal is for every location to have an A grade all the time. We want to continue to expand our business and create more jobs." Kevin Le, owner

Pho4Real is scheduled for re-inspection next week.

NBRHD KITCHENS

NBRHD Kitchens food trailer, on Commerce Street near Charleston Boulevard, was shut down Jan. 26 for an imminent health hazard: improper disposal of liquid waste.

Inspectors saw excessive wastewater spillage on the ground, asphalt and artificial grass area in front of the trailer.

SNHD NBRHD Kitchens

There was standing wastewater in multiple locations and a “putrid smell” from the water on the ground.

Our call for comment was not returned.

MAD MIKE'S

Mad Mike’s Bar & Grill in Mesquite was shut down after failing re-inspection from a previous mouse infestation.

They were supposed to clean and remove all droppings, but inspectors found rodent feces on the dishwashing machine, under the sink and below the dry storage area in the kitchen.

SNHD Mad Mike's Restaurant

The inspector, whose official title is environmental health supervisor, or EHS, spoke with owner/operator, Shawna, in person during the inspection.

He wrote, “The conversation was not easy and not cordial, EHS did not react to the accusations she placed on what my job/company does or does not do on inspections. EHS calmly stated, ‘I am sorry to hear you are able to determine what I see or not see in inspections.’”

Mad Mike’s was re-inspected on Feb. 2 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

Owner Mike Reiger said he took over the restaurant a year ago and was leasing out the kitchen to a Mexican restaurant.

"I told them to keep the side door shut because there was construction next door. Obviously, they didn't, so we had a problem, but we jumped on it right away," Reiger told 13 Action News.

