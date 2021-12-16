Omoide on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Omoide got a 38-demerit “C” grade on its Dec. 1 inspection.

Although it’s their first “C” grade, it was the fourth consecutive downgrade on routine inspections for the Japanese restaurant on Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road.

There were multiple handwashing violations, including one employee who didn’t use soap and then dried his hands on a dirty wiping cloth. Another picked up a dirty wipe off the floor and continued preparing food without washing their hands.

An expired container of ready-to-eat spicy beef dated back to Nov. 21.

Two containers of dashi broth had to be thrown out due to improper cooling, and tofu had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Raw chicken was stored above pork belly in the walk-in cooler, and whole pork was stored in contact with ground beef.

A pan of ribs, multiple containers of broth, and a large bag of flour were all stored uncovered and subject to possible contamination.

Cooking utensils were stored in dirty, standing water.

Dirty wiping cloths with no sanitizer on them were strewn around prep tables.

There was mold in the ice machine.

The deli slicer and kitchen shears, both stored as clean, were dirty with accumulated old food.

MORE DIRTY DINING: Ramen Kobo on Dirty Dining

There was no designated person in charge at the time of inspection and the chef wasn’t able to demonstrate food safety knowledge or reportable foodborne illness symptoms.

Shelves, walls, floors, ceilings, equipment and floor drains were dirty.

Employee cell phones, an inhaler and lotion were stored next to — and in some cases touching — clean dishes.

The inspector wrote, “Due to a pattern of non-compliance, the establishment will be required to complete a training office intervention.”

David, the owner, who only wanted to give his first name, said the inspector came during rush time. He noted that this is the first time they've had a "C" grade and said it was minor issues the inspector was picking on. The problem was compounded, he said, by a shortage of staff, and the kitchen was a little messy as a result.

"We know what we need to educate our staff on and are ready for re-inspection on Thursday. It’s embarrassing to be on Dirty Dining. We know we can do better," David said.

********************

Inspectors visited Pacific Island Taste on Sahara Avenue and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive on Dec. 1 to follow up on a complaint.

The complainant, who obviously worked there, wrote:

“There were roaches everywhere. Their dishes were greasy, and the dishwater wasn't properly replaced. The main sink was drained then refilled using the water that was already used from the rinse sink. Proper food handling wasn't being used either. Constant cross contamination was happening between beef, pork and chicken. Most of the cooks weren't even using gloves while preparing or plating the food."

The inspector was not able to validate most of the complaint, but did shut the place down for operating amid an imminent health hazard after finding multiple live, multi-generational cockroaches crawling on floors and walls, behind the make table, under the three-compartment sink, between trim work, and in the dry storage room, mop sink and chemical storage area.

Old food and build-up in corners and behind equipment gave the roaches plenty to eat.

There were also multiple large, dead roaches.

The last pest control report available for the inspector to review was dated Oct. 20. At that time, roaches were noted in the kitchen and bathroom.

A full inspection resulted in other violations, most notably expired food.

Beef stew dated back to Nov. 15, chili was dated Nov. 24, Kailua pork dated Nov. 19 and shredded pork dated Nov. 11. All of that was thrown out.

MORE DIRTY DINING: Konbea Belt Sushi becomes a Dirty Dining repeat offender

Owner Jeff Jimenez says the food was fresh, but it was all mislabeled and, because the inspector couldn't take their word for it, they just decided to throw everything out.

Pacific Island Taste was re-inspected on Dec. 3 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

Jimenez explained that his restaurant is in an old building that had been vacant for five years before they moved in about one year ago.

"It's like buying a used car and you fix it and then more problems crop up when you drive it a little bit," Jimenez said.

As for the complaint that brought inspectors to the restaurant in the first place, Jimenez said it was submitted after he let a few employees go.

"We were already trying to fix the issue with the roaches before the inspector came. We brought in a new pest control company that was doing a better job. Change in weather may have brought out more roaches. Deep cleaning was part of the plan, too, and we were still in the process when the inspector arrived. We have replaced baseboards and infused chemicals in walls to eliminate any nests.

“We are very passionate about what we do, and we take care of everything given our environment. Unfortunately, things occurred as they did. We want to make sure our customers are safe, and our products are up to standard, and we strive to do that every day," Jimenez said.

Click here to see the health report for Omoide.

Click here to see the complaint for Pacific Island Taste.

Click here to see the health report for Pacific Island Taste.

MORE DIRTY DINING: Piero's restaurant on Dirty Dining