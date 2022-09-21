Watch Now
Izakaya Go and SK Seafood tied for highest demerits on Dirty Dining

Plus, repeat rodent infestation at La Patrona
Posted at 4:19 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 19:19:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time this year, La Patrona Mexican Cantina at the Hotel Shalimar on Las Vegas Blvd. near Charleston Blvd. has been shut down for a rodent infestation.

After first appearing on Dirty Dining in March when it was overrun by rats, the repeat offender’s latest imminent health hazard closure came on Sept. 7 when it also got 34 demerits.

Inspectors found excessive rodent droppings on, between, and below foods, food contact surfaces and equipment throughout the facility.

There were two dead mice on a glue board in the dry storage area.

In the walk-in cooler, inspectors found mushy brown lettuce and expired beef that had been cooked more than a week before the inspection.

Whipped cream that had expired back in May sat in the reach-in cooler in the beverage prep area.

Eggs, sour cream, ham, raw bacon and milk all had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Raw bacon was stored in the same container as ready-to-eat ham.

Hand sanitizer was intermingled with spices and stored over an open bag of sugar.

The can opener, vegetable slicer blades, deli slicer blades and cutting board were all dirty with old, built-up food.

There was excessive mold in the ice machine.

The ware washing machine had no sanitizer in it and the hand sink had no soap.

La Patrona was re-inspected on Sept. 15 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

We left a message requesting comment.

********************

SK Seafood restaurant on Spring Mountain and Lindell Rds. got a 38-demerit “C” grade on its Sept. 8 inspection.

A food handler rubbed soap on his hands, then returned to work without washing it off.

Cooked ducks had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

Cut sausage, shrimp, chicken, beef, fish, tripe, eggs and cut cabbage in the make table all had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Raw beef was stored over mushrooms, raw fish above cooked pork, raw chicken over an open container of sauce and raw pork on top of vegetables.

The fire suppression system above the wok station was caked with heavy grease droplets.

Frozen meat was stored in plastic grocery bags.

Employee cigarettes and other personal items were stored above and next to clean dishes.

The slicer and can opener blades were dirty with old food.

There was excessive brown mold in the ice machine.

Many house flies contaminated the kitchen and dining room.

Equipment, floors, walls, shelves and vent hoods were dirty with heavy grease and old food.

Four large packets of beef were thawing for two hours in lukewarm, standing water.

Plastic milk crates were used for shelving in the cooler.

Inspectors noted that SK Seafood has a documented history of failed health inspections and required them to undergo intervention training.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

********************

Izakaya Go, a Japanese Tapas restaurant and bar on Spring Mountain Rd. and Valley View Blvd., tied SK Seafood for the highest demerits with a 38-demerit “C” grade on its Sept. 6 inspection.

Inspectors were there following up on a complaint which said: “There was a waitress with a severe skin infection that looked like monkey pox all over her arms, body, and face. She was touching people's food with open sores that were bleeding and leaking fluid.”

The person in charge was unaware of the complaint and told inspectors “one food handler on staff does have psoriasis, but that person takes measures to protect food from contamination, including covering skin and head, and not coming to work during flare-ups.”

At the time of the investigation, inspectors did not see any food handlers with open, infected wounds on their hands and arms.

One food handler had a “minor rash, red and not infected.”

During the routine inspection that followed the complaint investigation, multiple violations were noted.

A food handler improperly washed hands multiple times.

Foods were being improperly cooled and a lot of items had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures including bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, a pan of chicken, and multiple pans of scallop, shrimp, fish, corn, chicken skin, chicken and beef skewers.

Raw fish, pork and meats were improperly stored over ready-to-eat foods.

Utensils sat in standing water in the temperature danger zone.

A condenser fan in the freezer was leaking onto raw pork and raw fish.

Dishes, utensils and kitchen wares were not being properly sanitized.

Floors were excessively dirty with old food, grease, trash and grey water.

Equipment and shelves were dirty and greasy.

There were multiple flies in the kitchen.

Boxes of food were stored on the freezer floor, making it impossible for the inspector to see how dirty the floor was.

Strainers, knives, ladles, cutting boards, lexan pans and the bulk rice bin were either melted, chipped, cracked or otherwise in disrepair, so they couldn't be properly cleaned.

Tongs hung on over door handles, and clean plates and glasses were stored on dirty surfaces.

Izakaya Go was warned that they would be placed on probation if there was continued non-compliance during routine inspections in the form of a “C” grade or closure.

The restaurant was re-inspected on Sept. 19 and received a 9-demerit "A" grade.

The owner declined to comment.

********************

1880 Grill at the Conestoga Golf Course in Mesquite is a Dirty Dining repeat offender.

Inspectors were there on Sept. 9 to investigate a complaint that there was no hot water in the women’s restroom or the restaurant kitchen.

They validated the complaint and shut the restaurant down for that imminent health hazard.

1880 Grill was re-inspected on Sept. 15 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Food and Beverage Supervisor Daysi Sosa said, "We would like to thank the person who called the Health District because now our chef has a permanent vacation."

Click here to see complaint for Izakaya Go.

Click here to see health report for Izakaya Go.

Click here to see the health report for SK Seafood Restaurant.

Click here to see the health report for La Patrona Mexican Cantina.

Click here to see complaint for Conestoga Golf Course.

Click here to see the health report for Conestoga Golf Course.

