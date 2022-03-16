Rats at La Patrona, plus Oodle Noodle and Cheesecake Factory on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rat fur and feces on food at La Patrona Mexican Cantina.

That's what health inspectors found at the bar and restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard.

La Patrona was closed down on March 2 after inspectors responded to a complaint that seemed to come from an employee.

It read, “Multiple rat droppings in kitchen area and very, very dirty restaurant. Rat seen by cooks, but owners never do anything.”

Inspectors validated the complaint, documenting the imminent health hazard after they found excessive rodent droppings and fur on, between, and below foods, food contact surfaces and equipment.

There were snap traps all around the floor.

Standing water and lots of food-covered dirty dishes in the ware wash area, as well as holes in the ceiling and walls, made an easy entry and enticing environment for the rats.

Those conditions existed despite a Feb. 9 pest control report noting rodent activity and advising the restaurant owner to seal holes in walls to avoid attracting pests and rodents.

Additional violations in the bar area included utensils stored in lukewarm standing water, open and unlabeled chemicals stored over booze bottles, and a dirty soda nozzle wrapped and stored as clean.

In the restaurant’s kitchen, there was expired sour cream dating back to December and cottage cheese that had expired in November.

Cream cheese had mold growing on it.

Red sauce had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperature.

A bowl of hominy and beef was uncovered and subject to contamination.

The ice machine was slimy and moldy with both black and green mold.

Utensils stored as clean were dirty with excessive old food.

Manager Carlos Artiles said we needed to speak to the owner, who lives in Mexico, for comment. We left a message and did not receive a response.

La Patrona re-opened with an “A” grade on March 11.

OODLE NOODLE

Oodle Noodle on Flamingo Road and Arville Street got a 39-demerit “C” grade on its Feb. 28 inspection.

There were multiple repeat handwashing violations, including food handlers washing hands with gloves on, not washing hands after handling raw foods, and washing for less than five seconds.

One food handler put fish cakes into a customer’s soup with bare hands.

Another used the same knife and cutting board to cut raw squid and produce.

Food in the temperature danger zone included udon noodles, tempura, and defrosted raw beef.

A bottle of shampoo was stored above the three-compartment sink.

Fruit was stored in open, original metal cans.

There was a repeat violation for failing to properly sanitize utensils.

Floors were excessively greasy and dirty. In fact, there was so much build-up that inspectors found it had the potential to contaminate pots, pans, utensils and food.

The person in charge was not available to answer questions or correct violations, and food handlers couldn’t demonstrate food safety knowledge.

Ceiling vents and tiles were heavily soiled with dirt and dust.

They hung up on us when we called for comment.

CHEESECAKE FACTORY

Cheesecake Factory at the Premium Outlet Mall on Grand Central Parkway and Bonneville Avenue saw its bar shut down March 3 due to a sewage back-up.

Inspectors documented the imminent health hazard after they saw dark-colored wastewater backing up from a floor sink at the bar entry area.

They noted that the sewage extended beyond the drain and was pooling beneath equipment and floor mats.

The bar was re-inspected and re-opened later the same day with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Cheesecake Factory Senior Director of Public Relations Alethea Rowe sent the following statement:

“Our Bar was temporary closed for approximately 45 minutes as a result of a backup from an overflowing floor drain in the bar area. We contacted our local plumbing vendor, the drain was cleared, and the bar was reopened within an hour.”

