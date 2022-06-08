Ima's Kusina at Seafood City on Dirty Dining

Watch
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 18:23:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ima’s Kusina at Seafood City on Arroyo Crossing Parkway and Tenaya Way got a 39-demerit “C” grade on its May 24 inspection, leaving it two demerits short of being shut down.

A menu-full of food had to be thrown out due to temperature issues.

Two large covered buckets, one of rice and fish and one of rice and shrimp--were stored on the floor. Inspectors were told the rice was fermenting with vinegar, but they ended up having to throw it out because it had been held at room temperature for several days during that fermentation process.

Other food in the temperature danger zone included diced tofu, chicken broth with chicken pieces in it, fried pork belly, shredded pork and onion mix, cut lettuce, hard boiled eggs, and dumplings.

Their sink wasn’t big enough to properly wash and sanitize their large wok pans.

Utility buckets from a home improvement store were used to store rice and porridge prepared at the restaurant.

Utensils on the back prep table were stored in standing water.

Clean kitchenware was stored in the splash zone of the hand sink.

A pan of dumplings was stored uncovered in the freezer.

Bottles of lotion were intermingled with food in dry storage.

An employee’s coffee and open bag of pastries was stored above the prep table during active food prep.

Clean pots and pans were stored on the floor.

Ima’s was warned that “Continued non-compliance during inspections as evidenced by subsequent C downgrades or Closure may result in administrative action by SNHD.”

Owner Cenen Gozun said, “The inspector had issues with our temperature logging process. All violations have been corrected. We are being really, really careful now about the food we offer.”

********************

La Costa Del Sol restaurant on Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue was shut down May 23 for a sewage back-up.

They were operating in the midst of that imminent health hazard as floor drains overflowed wastewater onto the kitchen floor.

They were also storing eggs at room temperature and leaving beans out to thaw—again at room temperature.

Inspectors wrote up a repeat violation for not enough sanitizer in the sanitizer buckets.

La Costa Del Sol was re-inspected on May 24 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

Click here to see the health report for Ima's Kusina at Seafood City.

Click here to see the health report for La Costa Del Sol Restaurant.

