Dirty Dining: Lucky House Asian Cafe and a food truck three-peat offender

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valentine’s Day brought no love from the Southern Nevada Health District to Lucky House Asian Café.

The restaurant on Spring Mountain Road near Jones Boulevard has a documented history of failed health inspections.

It got a 38-demerit “C” grade on Feb. 14.

Eggs, egg tarts, cooked pork and cooked congee had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Raw shrimp, raw chicken and raw fish were stored together in the same container in the walk-in cooler. All that had to be thrown out, too.

Ducks in the walk-in were uncovered and in direct contact with shelving.

SNHD Lucky House Asian Cafe

Containers of thawing shrimp were double stacked.

Clean knives were stored between make tables and the wall.

An employee’s cell phone sat on top of packages of food.

Cutting boards were dirty with old food and mold growth underneath.

SNHD Lucky House Asian Cafe

A can opener was also dirty with old food, as were duck hooks in clean storage that had burnt-on food debris.

Utensils such as knives, spatulas, and tongs must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours, but the person in charge admitted to inspectors that they’re only washed once a day.

Plates that were dirty with old food were stored among others that were clean and ready-to-use.

SNHD Lucky House Asian Cafe

There was black mold in the ice machine.

Shrimp was thawing at room temperature.

A bus tub of ducks and several bags of raw meat were stored on the freezer floor.

SNHD Lucky House Asian Cafe

Shelves in the walk-in cooler were dirty with old food.

There was excessive old food and grease under the range, wok area, make table and refrigerator.

Floor drains in the prep area were clogged with food debris.

Lucky House was warned by the Health District that future failed inspections “shall lead to further enforcement action up to and including an intervention training conference and the possible suspension, pending revocation, of the health permit to operate.”

Owner Ricky Lee did not return our call for comment.

NUEVO VALLARTA

Nuevo Vallarta is a three-peat offender on Dirty Dining.

This time, its #4 food truck was shut down with an imminent health hazard and 31 demerits.

SNHD Nuevo Vallarta #4 Mobile

During the Feb. 16 inspection, the truck was continuously leaking wastewater onto the ground at the construction site where it was parked in Southern Highlands.

Cheese, ham, cooked steak and cooked pork were at unsafe temperatures.

And large, open containers of liquid butter and cooking oil were stored under the sink next to chemicals.

SNHD Nuevo Vallarta #4 Mobile

The owner was required to attend a Food Safety Assessment meeting before it was allowed to reopen.

It was re-inspected on Feb. 18 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

They hung up on us when we called for comment.

