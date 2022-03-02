Watch
Local NewsDirty Dining

Actions

Dirty Dining: Lucky House Asian Cafe and a food truck three-peat offender

History of failed inspections
IMG_1223.jpg
SNHD
Lucky House Asian Cafe
IMG_1223.jpg
IMG_1225.jpg
IMG_1226.jpg
IMG_1227.jpg
IMG_1228.jpg
IMG_1246.jpg
IMG_1244.jpg
IMG_1237.jpg
IMG_1235.jpg
IMG_1233.jpg
IMG_1232.jpg
IMG_1258.jpg
IMG_1256.jpg
IMG_1255.jpg
IMG_1254.jpg
IMG_1250.jpg
IMG_1291.jpg
IMG_1284.jpg
IMG_1281.jpg
IMG_1276.jpg
IMG_1269.jpg
IMG_1316.jpg
IMG_1314.jpg
IMG_1310.jpg
IMG_1302.jpg
IMG_1296.jpg
IMG_1294.jpg
IMG_3246.jpg
IMG_3240.jpg
IMG_1335.jpg
IMG_1322.jpg
IMG_1317.jpg
IMG_3287.jpg
IMG_3285.jpg
IMG_3275.jpg
IMG_3251.jpg
IMG_3247.jpg
IMG_3291.jpg
IMG_3288.jpg
IMG_1529.jpg
IMG_1532 (1).jpg
IMG_1537.jpg
IMG_1538.jpg
IMG_1542.jpg
IMG_1549.jpg
IMG_1548.jpg
IMG_1546.jpg
IMG_1545.jpg
IMG_1544.jpg
IMG_1543.jpg
IMG_1553.jpg
IMG_1552.jpg
IMG_1550.jpg
IMG_8373.jpg
IMG_1558.jpg
IMG_1556.jpg
IMG_1554.jpg
Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 16:53:35-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valentine’s Day brought no love from the Southern Nevada Health District to Lucky House Asian Café.

The restaurant on Spring Mountain Road near Jones Boulevard has a documented history of failed health inspections.

It got a 38-demerit “C” grade on Feb. 14.

Eggs, egg tarts, cooked pork and cooked congee had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Raw shrimp, raw chicken and raw fish were stored together in the same container in the walk-in cooler. All that had to be thrown out, too.

Ducks in the walk-in were uncovered and in direct contact with shelving.

IMG_3247.jpg
Lucky House Asian Cafe

Containers of thawing shrimp were double stacked.

Clean knives were stored between make tables and the wall.

An employee’s cell phone sat on top of packages of food.

Cutting boards were dirty with old food and mold growth underneath.

IMG_1244.jpg
Lucky House Asian Cafe

A can opener was also dirty with old food, as were duck hooks in clean storage that had burnt-on food debris.

Utensils such as knives, spatulas, and tongs must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours, but the person in charge admitted to inspectors that they’re only washed once a day.

Plates that were dirty with old food were stored among others that were clean and ready-to-use.

IMG_1250.jpg
Lucky House Asian Cafe

There was black mold in the ice machine.

Shrimp was thawing at room temperature.

A bus tub of ducks and several bags of raw meat were stored on the freezer floor.

IMG_3285.jpg
Lucky House Asian Cafe

Shelves in the walk-in cooler were dirty with old food.

There was excessive old food and grease under the range, wok area, make table and refrigerator.

Floor drains in the prep area were clogged with food debris.

Lucky House was warned by the Health District that future failed inspections “shall lead to further enforcement action up to and including an intervention training conference and the possible suspension, pending revocation, of the health permit to operate.”

Owner Ricky Lee did not return our call for comment.

NUEVO VALLARTA

Nuevo Vallarta is a three-peat offender on Dirty Dining.

This time, its #4 food truck was shut down with an imminent health hazard and 31 demerits.

IMG_1529.jpg
Nuevo Vallarta #4 Mobile

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

During the Feb. 16 inspection, the truck was continuously leaking wastewater onto the ground at the construction site where it was parked in Southern Highlands.

Cheese, ham, cooked steak and cooked pork were at unsafe temperatures.

And large, open containers of liquid butter and cooking oil were stored under the sink next to chemicals.

IMG_1553.jpg
Nuevo Vallarta #4 Mobile

The owner was required to attend a Food Safety Assessment meeting before it was allowed to reopen.

It was re-inspected on Feb. 18 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

They hung up on us when we called for comment.

To view past Dirty Dining reports, visit ktnv.com/dirtydining.
____________________________________________________________________________
Click here to see the health report for Lucky House Asian Cafe.

Click here to see the health report for Nuevo Vallarta #4 Mobile.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH