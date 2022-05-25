Dirty Dining: Filthy conditions, customer complaints, cockroaches cause closure at Dickey’s BBQ Pit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Decatur Boulevard and Rome Boulevard. in North Las Vegas was inspected May 11 as a result of “multiple active complaints".

One customer simply said the place was “filthy.”

Another customer got more detailed writing, “I placed an order for pick up. Upon entering the restaurant, the soda machine was leaking soda all over the floor. There was a mixture of what looked like concrete swept into a pile on the floor of the prep line. Dead cockroaches on the floor. Old, dried food on prep table and cutting boards. The gentleman working behind the counter opened my food containers and touched my food with no gloves. The entire restaurant was so dirty and gross I will never return.”

SNHD Dickeys BBQ Pit

Inspectors didn’t see any live cockroaches, but they did see dead ones throughout the facility.

They also documented lots of old food on kitchen floors, excessive standing water in the customer lobby, grease build-up under equipment on the cook line, dirty and greasy equipment in the kitchen and old food on prep tables and the make line.

Dickey’s was shut down with 33 demerits and the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

Inspectors saw an employee touch a trash can and return to handling food without washing hands.

Baked beans, macaroni and cheese and green beans had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

A bottle of peroxide disinfectant, glass cleaner and a bottle of heavy-duty foaming degreaser were stored on the prep table next to open food.

Several of the soda nozzles were completely covered in black mold.

The can opener blade and wall-mounted dicer were dirty with old food.

Our message requesting comment was not returned.

********************

China a Go Go on Ann Road and Decatur Boulevard is now a three-time repeat offender on Dirty Dining.

SNHD China a Go Go 5

Its May 9 inspection resulted in a 36-demerit "C" grade.

Multiple containers of cooked chicken, bowls of beef, a large container of pork, cooked shrimp and boba all had to be thrown out due to temperature issues.

A bowl of raw beef was stored directly on top of raw produce.

Peeled onions, raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, cooked chicken, cut vegetables and raw chicken were all stored in the fridge and freezer uncovered and subject to contamination.

Utensils were stored in lukewarm, standing water. Utensils and bowls were not being properly washed and sanitized. Some were being “cleaned” with dirty, dry wiping cloths.

The person in charge couldn’t convey basic food safety knowledge.

Shelves in the walk-in cooler were rusted and dirty with excessive old food, so were the burner grill and prep tables. Floors throughout the facility were dirty as well.

Due to a documented history of non-compliant inspections, China a Go Go was warned that future failed inspections could lead to suspension or possible revocation of their health permit to operate.

Our call for comment was not returned.

********************

Pinkbox Donuts is also a Dirty Dining repeat offender.

This time, its food truck was shut down May 14 at Cornerstone Park on Wigwam Parkway and Arroyo Grande Boulevard with 25 demerits and the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

SNHD Pinkbox Food Truck

The food truck arrived at UMC’s Spring Family Wellness Event without any available water, without a way for employees to wash their hands, and with no sanitizer set up.

Pinkbox was warned that future failed inspections would have harsher consequences. The report says food truck operator, Joseph Ibrahim, did not sign the inspection and left before inspectors could review it with him.

It was reinspected May 20 and got a 3-demerit "A" grade.

Pinkbox Doughnuts General Counsel, Sean Thueson, sent the following statement:

"The Pinkbox food truck is new and has never, in its existence, been used to prepare any food. It is solely being used as a delivery vehicle at this time. Pinkbox was having doughnuts delivered to an event when the inspector informed our employee she would be inspecting the truck as a "Full Service Coach" rather than as a delivery vehicle. This is obviously improper since it was clear to everyone the truck was simply delivering doughnuts and not preparing or selling any food from the truck. We have therefore informed the health department of the improper citation and will continue to dispute it until the improper citation is withdrawn."

