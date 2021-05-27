All Seasons Diner, YunNan Garden, Grimaldi's Pizzeria, Distill Tavern, Granello bakery and more on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All Seasons Diner in Chinatown on Spring Mountain and Wynn Roads used to be called Four Seasons Diner.

Under that name and previous ownership, it was on Dirty Dining twice.

Current owner John Chou got a 33-demerit “C” grade on his May 11 inspection.

There were violations for improper hand-washing and for a food handler putting pork on top of a trashcan to prepare it.

"Because when they (health inspectors) came in we were so, so busy," Chou said. "All the things we already know how to do but some employees just didn't be aware so that's how that happened."

The cook didn’t wash his hands after handling raw pork.

He also grabbed green onions and placed them into a bowl of ready-to-eat soup with his bare hands.

Multiple slabs of pork belly, a container of cut cabbage, and eggs were in the temperature danger zone.

Meat and buns in the fridge and freezer were uncovered and subject to contamination.

And a food handler picked up a container of Sterno off the floor and put it directly on the food prep table.

"It's not an excuse but it was a busy time. We also got our delivery of food and then many customers walked in at the same time," said Chou.

In their haste to get food out to customers, Chou said they didn't clean along the way which is why inspectors found a build-up of old food in refrigeration units and saw a cook wipe down a knife and cutting board with a dry, stained and soiled rag.

Chou says short staffing is part of the problem.

All Seasons Diner was re-inspected May 17 and got a 3-demerit "A" grade.

********************

Just down the road and also in Chinatown, repeat offender YunNan Garden on Schiff Dr. near Valley View Blvd. has a sign on the door that says “No mask, No service, No enter.”

But roaches can’t read.

YunNan Garden was shut down on May 12 for a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

Owner John Wang says everything in the restaurant is fine now and that the roaches emerged after a pest control treatment five days prior to the inspection.

"The health inspector said the conditions in the kitchen were kind of welcoming to the roaches with a lot of dirt and old food and grease," said Darcy Spears. "That's in the health report."

"No. I don't think so," Wang countered.

The Health District's pictures show excessive grease under and behind equipment, in a floor drain under the wok stove, and along with plumbing fixtures and drain lines.

Inspectors saw live roaches on the floor by the cook line and inside a large bin of uncooked rice.

There were dead roaches and roach feces along the edges of walls and collecting in corners.

Wang says his restaurant is clean and believes the roaches came from outside and neighboring restaurants.

But right next door, we saw staff at the neighboring restaurant deep cleaning their kitchen equipment. And that's after getting an "A" grade on a May 17 inspection so, no roaches there.

YunNan Garden was re-inspected on May 14 and got a 3-demerit "A" grade.

********************

Cockroaches also caused a closure on May 12 at Granello Bakery on Mardon Ave. near Decatur Blvd. and Warm Springs Rd.

According to its website, Granello provides "Freshly baked products to every major casino, specialty grocery chains, coffee houses, and the finest eating establishments in the Las Vegas area."

Inspectors saw more than 20 multi-generational roaches crawling throughout proofers in the main oven area. A proofer is a dough oven that helps bread rise before baking. There were roaches in the oven door crevice, in cracks and on walls inside the oven.

Cockroach activity was documented on pest control records going back to October 2020.

Inspectors also say a bulk bin of oatmeal was contaminated with live weevils crawling throughout the food product.

Owner Laurie Sneed did not respond to multiple calls for comment.

Granello was re-inspected on May 15 and got a zero-demerit "A" grade.

********************

Espiga de Oro bakery on Lake Mead Blvd. and Civic Center Dr. in North Las Vegas was shut down May 11 for both a cockroach and rodent infestation.

Inspectors found sticky traps with multiple mice and multi-generational cockroaches caught in the glue.

There were rodent droppings on the large mixer, on floors near packaged bread, near racks of clean dishes and on a utensil container.

Dirty conditions and old food made an enticing environment for pests.

The Health District's website shows the bakery is still closed and the listed phone number is disconnected.

********************

Grimaldi’s pizzeria in Boca Park on Rampart Blvd. and Alta Dr. was shut down May 16 for no hot water--the result of a validated complaint.

Grimaldi's also got 25 demerits which would have been a “C” grade if not for the closure.

The inspection says food handlers had not been washing their hands or doing dishes with hot water in the food prep areas for at least two days.

There was pink mold in the ice machine chute.

Food in the pizza prep area was subject to contamination due to lids that don’t fully close.

The straw in an employee beverage was touching clean pizza pans.

And the dumpster area was overflowing with trash.

A corporate spokesperson sent the following statement:

"We immediately corrected all identified issues, and upon re-inspection, the Health Department reinstated the restaurant’s grade of A, a grade that is consistent with all of our Nevada restaurants."

Grimaldi's was re-inspected May 19 and received a 6-demerit "A" grade.

********************

Distill Tavern restaurant in Summerlin on Charleston Blvd. and Pavilion Center Dr. was shut down May 11 for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

They were preparing food and washing dishes without hot water and were told by inspectors to immediately cease and desist.

A cook told inspectors they were aware of the issue since that morning.

They ended up having to throw out a lot of prepared food including multiple plates for customers waiting in the warming window to be served.

Director of Operations Bobbie Rihel sent the following statement:

"As soon as the inspection revealed a lack of hot water due to a water heater failure, we ceased food and beverage operations at our Distill location in Summerlin. Repair companies were immediately notified, and the water heater was repaired within two hours. The SNHD re-inspected that afternoon to ensure proper operations, and we received an “A” grade. At that time, we re-opened our food and beverage service. Distill takes the health and safety of our guests and our responsibility to the public very seriously. This was an unfortunate equipment failure which was immediately addressed."

Distill re-opened with a 3-demerit "A" grade.

********************

Vegas Dessert Box, a food truck on Hualapai and Deer Springs Ways, was shut down May 13 for two imminent health hazards: lack of adequate hand-washing facilities and improper disposal of wastewater.

Food handlers were using water from gallon jugs to wash their hands and the wastewater tank was full and overflowing onto the ground.

The owner said he just needed new parts for a sink update and is expecting re-inspection and re-opening this week.

********************

Snowie Paradice shave ice truck was shut down on May 13 at Mountain Crest Park on Lone Mountain Road and Durango Drive for no hot water.

Owner Roger Kramer said his generator went out and he was on his way to take care of it when the inspector came. He said, "My son (who was operating the trailer at the time) doesn’t know electrical components and my young employees were intimidated. The generator was brand new and I was able to get it fixed while the inspector was still there but he wouldn't work with me. Most inspectors I've encountered in the past would've been more forgiving. Even though we resolved everything--corrected it on-site during the inspection--it didn’t matter. We’re one of the good guys working together with the Health District. I feel like we’ve always had the same goals of teaching and learning from mistakes but I didn’t feel that was the objective for SNHD this time. It was a sucker punch.”

Snowie Paradice was re-inspected on May 14 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Click here to see the health report for All Seasons Diner.

Click here to see the health report for Grimaldi's pizzeria.

Click here to see the complaint about Grimaldi's pizzeria.

Click here to see the health report for Snowie Paradice Mobile.

Click here to see the health report for Vegas Dessert Box.

Click here to see the health report for Granello Bakery Oven Area / Processing

Click here to see the health report for Yunnan Garden.

Click here to see the health report for Espiga de Oro Bakery.

Click here to see the health report for Distill Tavern #1 Restaurant.

