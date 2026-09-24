CCSD police arrest intervention specialist for child abuse, battery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District police arrested an intervention specialist Wednesday on charges of child abuse and battery.

Julia Martinez-Ebner, 44, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on those charges stemming from an investigation that began this month at Robert L. Taylor Elementary School in Henderson, according to CCSDPD.

Police said Martinez-Ebner, who has been with the district since July 2020, was last assigned as a literacy and language intervention specialist at Robert L. Taylor. She will be placed on unpaid leave.