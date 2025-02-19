Veterans take health care hit as Southwest Medical drops Tricare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sweeping layoffs announced last week for the Department of Veterans Affairs have locals worried about negative impacts to their health care here at home.

Las Vegas VA health care professionals and local veterans sounded the alarm in a protest outside the North Las Vegas VA medical center.

"We're already short-staffed across the country. We started at a deficit. Now, just to fire people without just cause … who's going to take care of our veterans," questioned AFGE Local 1224 Union President Linda Ward-Smith.

"We're already 90 days out from seeing a primary care physician," veteran and VA employee Bob Olson said. "How much longer are we going to have to wait?"

Federal workers protest nationwide VA layoffs outside North Las Vegas VA medical center

Now, we're learning it's not just staff at the VA that our local veterans might be losing. Separately, it's also access to health care through the Department of Defense.

Specifically, we're talking about retired military veterans who recently lost access to health care with Southwest Medical.

Ron, a retired special ops Marine who lives in Henderson, called to tell me that suddenly, and without notice, he couldn't access his doctor or get his prescriptions filled.

Ron recently called to make an appointment at a place he'd been before, but was told Southwest Medical no longer takes Tricare — his military health insurance through the Department of Defense.

When he asked why and got no answer, he reached out to me asking:

I made some calls and learned Southwest Medical stopped taking Tricare at the end of January. Southwest Medical is Nevada's largest multi-specialty medical group, so that left retired veterans like Ron desperately searching for other providers. But when he went on Tricare's website, he found the list of doctors was out of date and Ron was out of patience.

I reached out to Southwest Medical. A company spokesperson sent me a statement which says in part, "Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement with Tricare. We are actively working with patients to ensure continuity of care."

"Our top priority is providing compassionate, high-quality care to our patients. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement with TRICARE. We are actively working with patients to ensure continuity of care. We were informed by TRICARE on February 12, 2025, that patients can continue receiving care from their current providers, even if those providers are not part of the TriWest network, for a period of time. Additionally, TRICARE also informed us on February 12, 2025, that existing referrals for care will be honored until June 30, 2025, or until the last date on the authorization, whichever is earlier. Our valued patients covered by TRICARE may contact Optum Patient Experience at (702) 242-4357 for additional information or assistance." SOUTHWEST MEDICAL

Though the loss of access to such a large group of providers isn't good news, something good did come on the heels of my inquiry.

On Feb. 12, two days after I started asking questions, Tricare informed Southwest Medical that, "Patients can continue receiving care from their current providers, even if those providers are not part of the TriWest network, for a period of time." Tricare also said, "existing referrals for care will be honored until June 30, 2025, or until the last date on the authorization, whichever is earlier."

TriWest, which is the managed care support contractor for Tricare in our region, tells me it will work directly with any impacted beneficiaries to identify other providers in the network who can meet their healthcare needs.

They sent a statement saying, "TRICARE beneficiaries can click here for more information on how to work with TriWest to identify a new provider. We are dedicated to supporting our TRICARE beneficiaries with comprehensive health care coverage, ensuring they have access to the care they earned when they need it."

