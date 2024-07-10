Consumers getting the refund runaround say customer service is going extinct

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Few things are more frustrating than feeling powerless when you know you're fighting for what's right, but getting all the wrong answers — being told, "Sorry, there's nothing we can do."

In many ways, customer service has gone out the window in recent years, and it can feel like climbing a mountain to deal with a consumer concern.

You shouldn't have to alert the media to get attention but as the saying goes, the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

Robert, a long-time CCSD special education teacher, needed help getting reimbursement for a $500 overpayment to a doctor after orthopedic surgery. He spent months calling the insurance company and the doctor's office but says they each blamed the other.

He even wrote a personal plea to the surgeon, saying:

"If any person in this triangle of financial dysfunction and seemingly purposeful miscommunication could resolve this matter with a singular stroke of their pen, it would be (the doctor) himself, but again no luck!"

He asked, "Darcy, what's the deal?" — and after months of fighting for his money, we got Robert his nearly $550 refund. He says now he doesn't have to worry about how he's going to pay this month's bills.

In another case, Elizabeth bought a Mac online from Walmart but when she was on Zoom meetings, people couldn't hear her. The desktop's speakers turned out to be defective.

Between Apple and Walmart, she got the runaround regarding her warranty and hit a dead end.

She asked, "Darcy, what's the deal?" — writing, "I cannot afford to pay for an item that does not work."

We contacted Walmart and they quickly processed the refund she'd been unable to get.

And lastly, Deidre, a long-time elementary school teacher, booked an $882 flight to Hawaii using her Citibank reward points, which took her years to accrue.

She had to cancel the flight due to the devastating Maui wildfires after the state of Hawaii advised tourists not to come. Deidre simply wanted the reward points put back into her account for future use but said Citibank wouldn't budge.

After we reached out on her behalf, they did budge, even sending her a written apology for the "inconvenience or difficulty" after determining, "An advocate error was committed and the points should have been refunded... upon the flight being canceled due to a natural disaster."

Las Vegas, we're here to help you fight for what's right.

If you've got an issue you'd like us to look into, fill out the "Darcy, what's the deal?" web form.