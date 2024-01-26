Transportation trouble may be looming if RTC bus drivers vote to strike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vote underway at two valley bus yards could lead to a strike by RTC drivers, mechanics, and other members of the transit union.

They're seeking better pay and more safeguards as they provide Las Vegas locals with vital transportation.

Union members who've been reaching out to 13 Investigates say contract negotiations are at an impasse with neither side willing to budge on several sticking points.

Bottom line, drivers say they're in danger daily, and they're simply not being paid enough to put up with it.

One by one, union members began showing up Thursday morning to cast their votes on whether to accept the current contract offer from Transdev, which runs our public bus system for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

A "no" vote will authorize the union to strike.

"It's my feeling that better than 50 percent — and I think that's a low number of the members that will vote today — will reject this offer, so on the table for a strike could happen, much like the Culinary Union chose before Formula 1 with their big contract, to strike," RTC bus driver and union member Dennis Hennessey said.

But this time instead of Formula 1, the Super Bowl is the big event that could see a major impact.

"Sure would be tough if we were on strike for people to move around this town for Super Bowl since they're not letting cabs, Uber or Lyft go anywhere near Allegiant Stadium," Hennessey said. "Sure would be tough to have empty buses sitting and nobody getting on those buses."

Hennessey says the union has been in negotiations since July 2023, and though the process has been professional, he says the pay raises are inadequate.

"For drivers and mechanics: no pay raise, no pay increase until next year, after they've been here for a year. And it's a two percent across-the-board raise. For those of us drivers that are at the top pay scale, it's an 11-cent-an-hour raise — which is nothing."

The vote on whether to strike for better wages will continue through 6 a.m. Friday, but Hennessey says money is not the only issue.

"Once we get this settled, we're going to go right back to the thing that's really important, and that's our safety," Hennessey said. "We've got drivers out there being spit on, punched, assaulted, driver had a gun shot at his window last week — only to have the RTC do nothing effective."

Channel 13 previously reported that according to the union, there had been 17 violent incidents on buses between March and September of last year. Hennessey says that the number has gone up.

As for the contract negotiations, Transdev sent the following statement: