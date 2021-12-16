Tips to save when shopping for the kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Christmas is just around the corner and parents know they're running out of time. You don't want to panic and spend too much.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean has tips to help mom and dad, to keep some cash in their pockets.

HOTTEST TOYS

"It has been such an exciting year in the toy industry," says Leigh Stidham with Walmart.

Pattern, a company tracking online sales, recently looked at the hottest holiday items on Amazon. The latest data shows demand for toys and games increased by 60% this November and December, compared to the rest of the year. At the top of the list are video games.

"We've got the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Those have been the hottest items," says Stidham.

To help shoppers struggling to find what they need for loved ones, Walmart says it's filling up its shelves with toys and gadgets for all ages.

SET A BUDGET

"For girls this year we have seen the Magic Mixies... CoComelon with JJ and all of his preschool friends has been another hot item," says Stidham.

To save money while shopping, financial services company Bankrate says, set a budget. Make a list of exactly what you need and stick to it!

PAY CASH

If possible, pay with cash and avoid interest charges from a credit card. When shopping online use a prepaid card. You can buy them at most stores, including Walmart.

"We have worked really really hard. Over the last year our merchants have been working to source items. They really start 12 months in advance," says Stidham.

Walmart is promising plenty of options on video games and electronics. Plus, they're stocked up on Legos, Barbie and other popular toys.

"We definitely still have a really nice assortment of items to meet any gift needs," says Stidham.