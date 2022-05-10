Teen charged with attempted murder of Spring Mountain Youth Camp staffer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking his therapist Friday morning during a therapy session at Spring Mountain Youth Camp.

The victim is a mental health therapist on the facility's staff, the accused is one of her patients.

Despite his age, police say the teen was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Court records show the 15-year-old faces two counts of attempted murder; one includes the use of a deadly weapon. He's also charged with battery or strangulation on a protected person.

Spring Mountain Youth Camp is located on Mt. Charleston. It was established in 1971 as a juvenile facility for male offenders ages 12 to 18. It provides education through the Clark County School District, as well as therapeutic, social, medical and recreational services.

13 investigates is closely following this developing case as we understand additional charges may be forthcoming.