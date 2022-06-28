Police pay $90K settlement for jailing the wrong man

Two police agencies are paying up — shelling out a big settlement for a major mistake that landed a Black man in jail for six days on a warrant meant for a White man nearly twice his age.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson Police have agreed to pay Shane Lee Brown $90,000 after sending him to jail in a case of mistaken identity.

As 13 Investigates first reported in January, Brown was pulled over by Henderson Police in what he thought was an ordinary traffic stop.

Officers ran his name through their database and came up with a felony warrant.

Shane Lee Brown is 25-years-old and Black.

The warrant was for Shane Neal Brown, a 50-year-old White man.

But that didn't stop police from arresting the younger Black man and keeping him in jail for nearly a week.

He was never charged with any crime.

Brown filed a federal lawsuit which resulted in the $90,000 settlement.

Metro is shouldering most of the price tag--paying $65,000, while Henderson Police will pay $25,000.

The cap on negligent actions in Nevada is $100,000.