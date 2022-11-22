More than 170 dogs euthanized in Nye County cruelty case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Civil and criminal cases are still pending in one of the largest animal cruelty cases in Nevada history.

13 Investigates broke the story in June that led to a couple's arrest and the seizure of nearly 300 dogs from two Nye County properties.

The scope of this tragedy is vast, involving so many dogs it's hard to get an exact count of how many were originally seized.

The closest number we can get is about 281.

The case overwhelmed Nye County authorities who brought in the ASPCA to help care for the neglected animals.

Vasili Platunov and Oksana Higgins were arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty in August.

Nye County authorities seized 257 dogs that were in Higgins' care on a property in Amargosa Valley, and an additional 24 dogs from Platunov's home in Pahrump.

Dead dogs were discovered in several mass graves on the Amargosa property, and dozens of dead puppies were found in a freezer.

The dogs that survived were in poor condition.

"Most of their health is related to being in close quarters with so many dogs. So, we had a lot of dogs with wounds and injuries related to that. And obviously the global malnourishment and dehydration that was occurring out there," said Nye County Sheriff's Captain David Boruchowitz.

Nye County didn't have the space, money or expertise to deal with all the dogs, so they asked ASPCA to step in.

Nye County also set up a GoFundMe account to help its shelter recoup costs associated with the dogs.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, as of Oct. 31, GoFundMe raised $78,482.03 and of that, $2,014.81 went to GoFundMe for fees.

Total received by the non-profit Tails of Nye County from GoFundMe was $76,467.22.

Tails received an additional $33,860.33 in other funds for a total of $110,327.55.

Nye County says its labor expenses were $43,069.93, adding, "This number is significantly low as not all time captured was coded to the project."

Concrete for below the kennels cost $36,560.

Total for materials, purchases, kennels, medical, food, water and storage spent on the project came to $74,370.18.

Total expenses for Nye County have been tallied at $154,000.11.

The county says invoices are still in process, and repayment processes are being finalized.

A spokesperson from the Nye County Sheriff's Office said, "It will likely will be another 30 days before all final numbers are documented and concluded now that the project has ended for us."

ASPCA covered its own costs, setting up shop in Pahrump in September to try to save as many of the dogs as possible. The national animal welfare group tells us that prior to their involvement, some dogs passed away or had to be immediately euthanized due to severe medical issues.

ASPCA provided daily care and medical and behavioral support for 276 dogs at the emergency shelter in Pahrump.

Earlier this month, 13 Action News was there as they chartered a cargo plane to relocate 82 of the dogs to their specialized Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Karen Walsh, ASPCA senior director of animal relocation said, "This is the first time, we believe, in the history of animal welfare, that anyone has done a flight like this in a 747."

ASPCA says an additional 16 dogs--15 puppies and one adult--have been placed with the Nevada Humane Society in Reno to be made available for adoption.

One dog has already been adopted locally in Nye County.

"Even though these animals are adults," said Walsh, "their life experience has been really horrific up to this point, and we want to let them know that people are their friends, and their lives can change."

Sadly, not all the dogs could be saved.

Due to severe medical and behavioral issues, six dogs passed away and the remaining 172 dogs rescued from this case had to be humanely euthanized.

ASPCA says as victims of alleged cruelty, horrific living conditions and likely irresponsible breeding practices, many dogs suffered from a wide array of serious medical conditions and severe aggression and fear.

Many of the adult dogs are still recovering from medical issues or need more behavioral treatment to prepare them for potential adoption.

The 82 dogs relocated to Ohio are settling into the shelter where they'll get treatment specifically for animal victims of cruelty and neglect so they have the greatest chance of recovering.

ASPCA said it "Has not received any monetary support from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, including donations raised through the GoFundMe page organized by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in September. The ASPCA covered the full cost of our efforts in this case, including the ongoing care we continue to provide for the dogs at our Cruelty Recovery Center in Ohio."

The criminal case for Platunov and Higgins is set for a preliminary hearing on January 9.