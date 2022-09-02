13 Investigates: Mass dog graves found after arrest of pair accused of animal abuse in Nye County

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Thursday brought yet another grizzly announcement in a story that keeps doling out bad news, from animal abuse to puppies found in freezers.

Mass dog graves were discovered on the Amargosa Valley property of Est-Alfa kennel, one of the only Caucasian shepherd breeders in the U.S.

Two people who operated the breeding business — Vasili Platunov and Oksana Higgins — already face 33 felony animal cruelty charges after more than 300 dogs were seized from the property. Sources tell KTNV more charges could be in store for the pair after Thursday's revelation.

THIS WEEK: Rescued Nye County dogs moved to shelter

The Nye County Sheriff's Office says its investigators were joined by ASPCA investigators in Amargosa to execute a search warrant granting them permission to search underground.

NCSO officials announced they excavated several of what appeared to be mass graves and found the bodies of multiple dogs in different states of decomposition.

Sources tell 13 investigates that other dead dogs could have been cremated on the property.

INVESTIGATION: Malnourished dogs rescued from Nye County breeder

Nye County sheriff's officials extended a special "thank you" to Amargosa Dairy, which donated labor and equipment to help the excavation.