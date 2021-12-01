How to save money at the pump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prices at the pump are painful and couldn't come at a worse time. While shopping for loved ones this holiday season, it feels like the cost of fuel is taking a bite out of your budget.

SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER

That's why 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean is looking at ways to help you save.

"It's significantly higher obviously than what we were seeing last year," says AAA Nevada spokesperson, Aldo Vazquez.

AVERAGE IN NEVADA

Gas is getting expensive. This time last year it was costing you $2.58 per gallon. But not anymore.

"Currently the average for a gallon of gasoline in Nevada is $3.96," says Vazquez.

OIL PRODUCTION

AAA says the biggest reason for the surge is the cost of oil.

"Global oil production hasn't gotten back to those pre-pandemic levels," says Vazquez.

TRUCKERS NEEDED

In fact, the cost of crude oil has hovered over $80 per barrel since Labor Day.

"Everything revolving around the supply chain is still kind of playing catch-up. That includes truck drivers and finding the people we need to transport the gasoline from one place to another," says Vazquez.

SUPPLY & DEMAND

It all comes down to supply and demand. As the supply plays catch up, more people are heading back to work and traveling, creating a spike in demand.

"We anticipate that gas prices will continue to fluctuate at least up to the new year," says Vazquez.

PAY WITH CASH

To help you save, consider three things. First, how do you plan to pay? Many stations offer a lower price if you pay with cash.

REWARDS

Second, sign up for a loyalty or rewards program. They can often save you $0.05 to $0.10 per gallon.

USE APPS

Finally, use your smartphone. Apps like GasBuddy or Gas Guru can help you find the most affordable spots to fill up.

PLAN YOUR ROUTE

AAA adds, if you're hitting the road this holiday season be sure to plan your route.

"Not only being aware of where you're starting and where you're ending, but everything in between. So picking out those gas stations on your route that you can get to that are cheaper than some of the other ones," says Vazquez.