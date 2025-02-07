Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary focused on fixes as rescue rebounds from past problems

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Channel 13, fighting for what's right means fighting for all Las Vegas locals, including our furry and feathered friends.

I've done many stories about animal welfare in our community, always seeking positive change when exposing poor conditions.

We now have the chance to show you how one of my investigations made a big difference in the lives of hundreds of animals—a transformation that's been years in the making.

When we first did our investigation into Gilcrease in 2020, they wouldn't even let us in the front gates. Today, they're welcoming us in to show the progress and the change they've made in the lives of the nearly 200 animals that live here.

A 25-year-old ostrich, a 30-year-old Shetland pony, dozens of exotic birds, as well as pigs, goats, llamas, emus, donkeys, and more... The animals at Gilcrease come in all shapes and sizes, and properly caring for them requires selfless commitment.

The controversial previous board president and executive director are gone now, and Jennifer Langford is in charge. As executive director, she's made it her mission to fast-track fixes in the wake of our investigation.

"One of my prouder things that we've done here is just have more enrichment for the animals," said Jennm who joined the Gilcrease staff in July 2023 after spending time as a volunteer.

She says the donkeys sealed the deal for her. "I came and I walked them and fell in love with the place, and I stayed."

Alongside her daughter, Kylee, Jenn has worked tirelessly to transform Gilcrease from what it was in 2020 to the clean, bright work in progress it is today.

"I think we will always have projects here, but it's a nice challenge," said Jenn.

There are new shade structures with misting systems and plexiglass windows for some of the bird enclosures, "So they could see both ways. In the past, they've all been so bundled up that they couldn't see."

The first animal we met was Ray Ray--the Gilcrease ambassador who travels to local schools for the Reading with Ray Ray program.

"Ray Ray is probably 10 years old. He's an umbrella cockatoo. He cannot fly. We think he was kept in an enclosure that was way too small, so he couldn't expand his wings out."

Kylee, Gilcrease's exotic avian lead, has spent lots of time working with Ray Ray, even training him to turn upside down for veterinary care.

All the animal residents at Gilcrease are rescues.

"We have chickens that were thrown over our fence a couple months after Easter."

Pot-bellied piglets Owen and Wilson were brought to Gilcrease from California by Animal Control. Jenn says, "Their mother was found in a travel trailer with 22 other pigs, and she was pregnant."

They also take in owner surrenders from people no longer able to care for their pets. And behind every animal, there's a story, like the local woman who brought them her green-cheeked parakeet.

"It was really a hard day for her," Jenn recalls. "She was in tears. She had it for 12 years. She was in a domestic violence situation and had to move. Things happen in life. And she needed support and help to know that her animal was going to be safe."

The sanctuary in the northwest valley near Floyd Lamb park is a little under eight acres, much of it still undeveloped.

"I do have plans," said Jenn. "Eventually, where this mound of dirt is here, that's where our new hay barn is going to go."

They also have plans for more enclosures so they can take in more animals.

"Maybe a camel one day or kangaroo... Anything that needs help that we'll be able to provide. There really is an animal--pet crisis in this city. It's something that I've actually worked with the schools on. I've asked CCSD to stop hatching eggs in classrooms just because we don't have enough space for any more of those animals in the city."

You may remember George, perhaps the best-known Gilcrease resident. The famous duck who was rescued from the pond around the Mirage volcano before the hotel casino started its transformation into the Hard Rock is now accompanied by Pearl, who is teaching him how to eat like a duck.

"George was fed probably bread, hot dogs, hamburgers, who knows what else by tourists and everybody else that was down on the strip, so he struggled just with fruits and veggies and a normal duck diet," Jenn explained.

Proper bird diets are a key focus for Kylee and Jenn. They often struggle to explain to visitors how the wrong food can affect these sensitive creatures, causing them to pluck their own feathers.

"Some of our birds are growing their feathers back. Some may not because there's permanent damage to the follicle--just like our hair--but we've seen huge improvements on some of the animals here."

In August 2023, the USDA added birds to its list of regulated animals, raising the care standards and closing a regulatory loophole our investigation highlighted.

To meet the higher standards, "We had these (enclosures) built for the pea fowl and then also, new chicken coops."

Jenn's biggest goal is to become an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the highest standard for zoological parks.

She knows that'll take a lot of time and money, but remains hopeful the community will help them to achieve it.

If you'd like to volunteer, donate or just visit Gilcrease, click here for more information.