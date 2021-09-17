Former CCSD police officer arrested, accused of threatening to shoot Sisolak, Biden, his supervisor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Clark County School District Police Officer Kevin Beck is in jail, facing charges of "assault on a protected person" and "making threats concerning acts of terrorism" while on duty at James Cashman Middle School in December.

Beck was arrested on Aug. 2.

The complaint says ​then-officer Beck made statements threatening "to put a bullet in the head of Gov. Steve Sisolak, then President-elect Joe Biden and his supervisor," ​a CCSD police sergeant.

School police brought in the U.S. Secret Service and the Nevada Division of Investigation.

The report obtained by 13 Action News says Beck would take his firearm out of the holster, check it and cock it, making school staff members feel unsafe and threatened. ​

He reportedly put a staff member "in a headlock to show him that he could choke him out..." and told a colleague that he did not respect his sergeant and would "put a cap [bullet] in her" if he had the chance.

The sergeant ended up getting a protection order against Beck.

Beck was reported for making references about body slamming kids, because "that was the only way they would respond to authority."

The complaint also discussed the time Beck brought a large knife and a hatchet to Cashman Middle School, displaying it to a staff member and making motions with it to show them how quickly he could kill someone.

Beck reportedly got into an argument with his sergeant over mask-wearing, telling her "the COVID-19 vaccine is the mark of the beast and if she was a Christian, she would not get it."

He allegedly referred to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a "stupid Black lady" in front of his sergeant, who was herself an African American woman. The sergeant was concerned that Beck "a sworn law enforcement officer, would be making such charged comments while on duty and in the public at a school..."

When an investigating officer attempted to contact Beck about these complaints, the former officer says his counsel, attorney Adam Levine, told him to refuse to be interviewed by any of the detectives in the CCSDPD Investigations Bureau.

Beck retired in late May while under investigation by Internal Affairs, leaving only the criminal case to continue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Kevin Beck is currently under house arrest as this criminal investigation continues. His preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Oct. 19.