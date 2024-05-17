Fire hydrant blocking sidewalk near Allegiant Stadium creates hazard, violates ADA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting around the valley safely is a right that all locals are entitled to, and that includes safety on our sidewalks.

So, when a local viewer saw something in the middle of a sidewalk about a block from Allegiant Stadium that would make it impossible for some people to pass, he posted about it on X, and a commenter asked, "Darcy, what's the deal?"

The X post made by @LVSportsBiz says, "As Clark County (once again) prepares to give the strip and public roads to car race promoter (Formula 1), I wonder why this is allowed (elsewhere in the valley) for walkers or people who don't have cars. How can this be ADA compliant?"

Well, as @ClarkCountyNV prepares to give Strip and public roads to car race promoter, I wonder why Clark County allows this type of infrastructure/sidewalk for walkers and people who do not have cars. This is Hacienda a block from Raiders stadium. How can this be ADA compliant? pic.twitter.com/fVkGF9kDfE — LVSportsBiz.com (@LVSportsBiz) May 1, 2024

We went to check it out and found that as a pedestrian, you can barely get by the bollards surrounding the fire hydrant on Hacienda Avenue.

Navigating around it in a wheelchair would be impossible as there are only 26 inches between the bollards and the curb.

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires at least three feet of clearance between the curb and any obstruction.

Hydrants fall under the purview of the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The agency says that particular fire hydrant location has existed since 1969.

For decades, in that industrial area, it was likely not much of an issue, but now there is a lot more foot traffic surrounding Raider games, concerts, and other events at Allegiant Stadium. That means nearby parking lots, sidewalks and streets have much more traffic and many more people to notice problems.

After we asked what's the deal with the blocked sidewalk, the Water District sent a team to check it out and acknowledged there is an ADA violation. They immediately started the permit process to adjust the hydrant and remove the bollards.

They also sent a statement saying, "Public access and safety are critical, and something the Las Vegas Valley Water District takes very seriously. In fact, the whole reason communities like ours have fire hydrants is for public safety. There are more than 40,000 fire hydrants in the valley's water system, and when the Water District becomes aware of issues like this, we prioritize the repairs and corrections."

13 Investigates also noticed the hydrant was leaking. We informed the LVVWD and they sent a team out that day to deal with the leak.

Pending any unforeseen circumstances, they hope to have the hydrant relocated by the end of this month.