Family who freed fox from trap honored by PETA

A Compassionate Action Award is on the way from PETA to the Vaske family—parents Bobby and Jessica, their two kids, and their two dogs—who were hiking together west of Centennial Parkway on January 9 when the dogs began barking an alert.

They had discovered a fox, yelping in distress, with his paw stuck in a baited steel trap outside his den.

As Bobby explained to 13 Investigates, “To me, it was like killing that animal myself if I didn’t do something”—so he drove back home for rescue supplies, and together, he and Jessica used a laundry basket to hold the fox in place while they worked his paw free from the trap, allowing him to run back into his den.

“If the Vaskes hadn’t intervened, this fox could have died a slow, terrifying, and agonizing death in the trap that was set up directly on his doorstep,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is honoring this compassionate family for saving a vulnerable animal and inspiring others to keep an eye out for wildlife in danger.”

One of the Vaske family's dogs set off a second trap but was unharmed.

According to PETA, "Every year, 10 million raccoons, coyotes, and other fur-bearing wild animals—as well as numerous dogs, cats, and birds—are caught in steel-jaw traps, which slam shut on the animals’ limbs, cutting into their flesh. Trapped animals struggle for hours and sometimes days before they succumb to exhaustion, exposure, or shock or trappers arrive to shoot or bludgeon them to death."

PETA's motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way.”

The Vaskes will receive a framed certificate, vegan cookies, and vegan dog treats.

Also in the wake of our investigation, the Nevada Wildlife Coalition has created a petition which launched today on it's new Silver State Wildlife website.

13 Investigates reached out to the trapper who set the trap that caught the fox in our story. He declined to comment or participate in the story in any way.

But we did hear from another trapper after it aired.

JD Brock wrote, "Trappers see both sides of that issue and most are extremely tolerant of others' views and always willing to educate and answer any questions someone might have. True trappers understand that every set made on public ground represents us all, not just the person who set it.

"It’s very possible the fox was to be released anyway. The set you described with the shiny attractant is a very common bobcat set. That trapper did us all an injustice when given a platform. We are not all just a bunch of hillbillies out to destroy animals."

Brock added, "For the record, we encounter in our industry some really sick people—people who we want to not be able to trap. They give us all a bad name. We want to support real trappers and stop the cruel ones."