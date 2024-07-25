Family Court judge facing discipline for pattern of misconduct

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family Court is often the last place any family wants to be.

The highly charged, emotional atmosphere can be frightening for the family members involved, and difficult for the judges whose decisions can have lasting impacts on the locals they serve.

Professionalism on the bench is paramount, and records show the conduct of one Las Vegas judge fails to meet the mark.

Judge Mary Perry's ongoing pattern of judicial misconduct caught the attention of the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline, and now, she's facing a public censure — which is a formal statement of disapproval.

In newly published records, Judge Perry admits to multiple violations of the state code of judicial conduct, undermining public confidence that she can be fair, impartial and properly rule on cases.

The Commission found that in a divorce and child custody case, where the parties are not named, Judge Perry was disrespectful, using profanity and demeaning and insulting both parents.

She set aside a divorce decree that had already been approved by a senior judge, and refused to hear arguments about it.

Recordings from the case reviewed by the NCJD show Judge Perry yelling and cursing at the father. She asked one of the parents, "Are you a psycho? That's a yes or no."

And she said, "Your children deserve a hell of a lot better than both of you. I'm going to take her (referring to the couple's daughter) home with me! And neither one of you will see her."

Regarding the son, she said, "I'm surprised he's spending any time with either one of you because neither one of you are worth it at this point."

In another divorce case, the NCJD found Perry was hostile to one of the parties, appeared visibly agitated and angry, and refused requests to allow testimony or argument.

In that case, after the divorce was settled, Judge Perry put on the record whose side she would have ruled on, saying she was doing so to prevent possible future bankruptcy fraud involving property. The NCJD found she had no legal basis to do that and that her statements should have remained confidential.

Also in a video reviewed by the Commission, Judge Perry complained that her computer was slow, saying, "I think it wants a man's fingers. This must be a female or something because it fights me constantly."

Although Perry admitted to improper and unprofessional conduct, she told the Commission her behavior could have partly been the result of taking certain medications for health conditions she is facing.

In a statement to 13 Investigates, Perry wrote:

“I have gained new insight from my experience with the commission. I intend to use this experience to enhance my skills to preside over challenging cases and better serve families in our community.”

Perry agreed to the public censure, and a 30-day suspension without pay, which was put on hold for a year while she's on probation and undergoes remedial training.

According to her biography on the District Court website, Judge Perry is a veteran who served eight and a half years in the U.S. Air Force.

She attended UNLV and got her law degree there too, becoming a Family Court judge in 2021.

Her term ends on January 4, 2027.