Boulder City man charged in 2021 murder now faces 8 charges across 3 open criminal cases in Nevada

HENDERSON (KTNV) — John Powell Morgan, the Boulder City man charged with murder following a 13 Investigates probe, now faces eight charges across three open criminal cases, court records show.

Morgan remains behind bars after a Boulder City judge set bail at $1 million in his murder case Monday.

Morgan was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the May 2021 shooting death of Scott Dingman. Clark County Detention Center records show Morgan now faces multiple new drug and gun charges stemming from that arrest.

WATCH | Boulder City murder suspect now faces 8 charges across 3 criminal cases

Boulder City murder suspect now faces 8 charges across 3 criminal cases

At Monday's bail hearing, defense attorney Louis Schneider addressed the drug charges his client was facing.

"That charge is a trumped-up charge, Your Honor," Schneider said.

That was before new charges and a new case appeared in another court.

Morgan claimed self-defense in the shooting. But as my investigation revealed, his story was riddled with inconsistencies and the original police investigation was seriously flawed. After I began investigating, Boulder City reopened the case. Now, police are uncovering much more than murder.

It's the kind of accountability Scott's widow, Ashley Dingman, has been seeking since she first brought this story to me more than a year ago.

"In dealing with the police department, I was just trying to get answers, and nothing made sense," Ashley Dingman said.

RELATED | Family of man shot to death accuses Boulder City police of negligence, incompetence

Boulder City police records I obtained are shedding new light on the reopened investigation and what led to the long-delayed murder charge.

Detectives trying to piece together what happened suspect Morgan altered or deleted surveillance video from inside his home that could have provided a fuller picture of what led to the shooting. Police note two critical minutes of missing video and discrepancies between Morgan's story and the surveillance footage.

Police also say Morgan kept thousands of videos from that night, despite telling police he couldn't log into his account and that it didn't exist.

The report also details a meeting with a confidential source who told police Morgan warned the source to keep quiet after learning the investigation had been reopened.

"A dead body can't tell a story," the source quoted Morgan as saying.

The source also told police that after shooting Scott, Morgan was seen staging the scene by taking Scott's gun from inside the house and putting it in his dead hand before police arrived. I previously reported many of those details in my year-long investigation.

An expert blood spatter analyst also assisted police. His conclusions cast further doubt on Morgan's version of events and were consistent with a staged crime scene.

Morgan's attorney did not respond to my request for comment on the new gun and drug charges. Morgan is due in Henderson court Wednesday morning on that. The murder case returns to Boulder City court Nov. 3, and his other pending felony drug case is set for trial early next year.