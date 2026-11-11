Bail revoked for Boulder City man facing murder, drug and weapons cases in three courts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Boulder City man is now facing three criminal cases in three different courts, all connected to a shooting death first exposed last year by 13 Investigates.

John Powell Morgan III is facing charges involving drugs, weapons and murder in courts in Clark County, Henderson and Boulder City. Years after avoiding charges in a homicide, Morgan is now behind bars as three criminal cases play out at once. Tuesday morning, a Clark County judge revoked his bail in one of them.

WATCH | Boulder City man's bail revoked as he faces 3 criminal cases in 3 courts

Boulder City man's bail revoked as he faces 3 criminal cases in 3 courts

Morgan is accused of committing new felonies while he was already facing a separate drug case. The new weapons charges stem from Morgan's October arrest for open murder in the May 2021 shooting death of his longtime friend, Scott Dingman.

The killing was originally ruled self-defense and the case was closed. It was reopened during my investigation into flaws and inconsistencies in Boulder City police's handling of the case, eventually leading to Morgan being charged with murder.

Body camera video played in court Tuesday shows police searching a black fanny pack Morgan was carrying when he was arrested. Boulder City Police Department Det. Stefen Wolff described what officers found when questioned by Deputy District Attorney Chase Christensen.

"I found a black Glock 19 firearm with a magazine inserted with 10 rounds," Wolff said. "There was a clear plastic baggie with some loose pills that were identified to be for erectile dysfunction. There was a pair of metal knuckles."

The gun and metal knuckles led to new felony charges for carrying a dangerous weapon and a concealed gun without a permit.

Attorney Scott Coffee, who recently joined Morgan's legal team, argued Morgan should not lose his freedom while the cases are pending.

"He shouldn't have had a concealed weapon. I'm not going to argue that he should have had a concealed weapon. Obviously it's a felony, but I don't think it's a situation where the bond should be completely revoked because I don't think he's a danger to the community based on what we've got," Coffee said.

The bail hearing Tuesday was in Morgan's separate drug case before Judge Erika Mendoza. That case stems from a search warrant police served at Morgan's home during the murder investigation.

Officers say they found more than 25 grams of cocaine and other items indicating intent to sell. Police also seized 40 guns from Morgan's home.

Prosecutors pointed to something else they found — documents they suggest could indicate Morgan was preparing to leave the country.

"There's one fact in particular that I always found somewhat strange, which is that right in front of the mortar and pestle full of cocaine is a manila folder with passport photos, birth certificate, and other identifying documentation," Christensen said. "It is everything you need to get a passport. It is coincidentally obtained right around the same time that the search warrant is issued on his house. Boulder City is a small town, Judge. I don't have much more than that to argue to you, Judge, but given that, it looks pretty clear he was trying to flee."

The prosecutor says that risk is higher now that Morgan is facing a murder charge, which the state offered as yet another reason to revoke bail in the drug case.

"I would think that he would have incredibly compelling reasons to just mind his P's and Q's while he's out on bail. And here he is walking around with these concealed weapons, which is very concerning for the court," Mendoza said.

Mendoza revoked Morgan's bail. He'll now remain in jail as the three cases move forward, with his drug case set for trial in February.

Even the prosecutor acknowledged what he called the "weirdness" of having so many cases playing out at once. And it's not slowing down. Both the weapons case and the murder case are due back in their respective courts next week.

Morgan was granted a $1 million bail in the murder case, and he paid it. But that doesn't get him out of jail now. With his bail revoked in the separate drug case, he will remain in custody.