Las Vegas sports books lose big on Clemson-Alabama game

Alabama may have lost to Clemson Monday night, but Las Vegas sports books might be the biggest losers after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.



Bookmakers told ESPN there was an estimated $15 million to $20 million bet on the national championship game across Nevada and most of it went to the Clemson Tigers, who were the underdogs.



William Hill told ESPN it was a 7 figure hit, calling it the "single worst lost of any game."



Representatives from Caesars and MGM also told ESPN they took big losses on the national championship.