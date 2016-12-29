Alternatives to driving on New Year's Eve

There will be several free and low-cost options to get around town on New Year's Eve for anyone who doesn't want to worry about drinking and driving.



Bus rides will be free on all routes from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. Jan. 1.



The buses that normally run on the Las Vegas Strip will take alternate routes due to road closures on New Year's Eve.



The Deuce will run mostly on Paradise Road and Koval Lane between the MGM Grand and Downtown Las Vegas.



The Strip and Downtown Express will operate on the west side of the Las Vegas Strip, primarily along Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. drives.



The Las Vegas Monorail will run continuously between 7 a.m. New Year's Eve and 2 a.m. Jan. 2 for a total of 43 straight hours. The Monorail has five stations along the Las Vegas Strip: MGM Grand; Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas; Flamingo/Caesars Palace; Harrah’s/The LINQ and SLS Las Vegas. Two more stations are located at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate Resort & Casino. Also, locals will be able to purchase one-way tickets for $1 each.

AAA's Tipsy Tow program will provide a free lift up to 10 miles for drivers and their cars from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Jan. 1. The service is available by calling 1-800-222-4357. You do not need to be a member to ask for a ride. Passengers will also be given a ride to the driver's home if there is room in the tow truck.

Both Uber and Lyft will be offering discounted rides on New Year's Eve and Day.



New Lyft riders can get $50 in free ride credit by using the code LVNYE from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1. The first 1,000 existing customers can get a $5 discount by entering the code EMXPLASWDYNE between now and Dec. 31.



Lyft will also have a special pickup and drop-off spot at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1.



New Uber users can get a $15 credit with the code LVNYE17. There will be designated pickup and drop-off spots at SLS Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay and The LINQ.





