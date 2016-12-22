2017 New Year's Events Around Las Vegas

2017 is quickly approaching and Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate the New Year.



There are a variety of specials and events around the valley around the New Year.



AHEAD OF NEW YEAR'S EVE AND DAY

Cantina Laredo

Cantina Laredo bids farewell to 2016 and raises a glass to the New Year by inviting patrons to enjoy a limited-time three-course meal, available for $35 a person, from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. Guests may also pair their meal with a holiday-inspired cocktail, available for $8. First Course (choice of): Ensalada de Arandano OR Sopa de Calabaza; Second Course (choice of): Filet Portabella OR Pollo Asada Tropical OR Fajitas de Camaron Y Pina and Third Course (choice of): Baya Mezclado OR Churros.



Elton John “The Million Dollar Piano New Year’s Celebration” at The Colosseum

In addition to shows Dec. 28 and 29, Elton John will have special New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances, all at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763, or online at thecolosseum.com or axs.com. For groups of 10 or more call 1-866-574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.



Lionel Richie – All The Hits at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

He will have shows Dec. 27, 29, 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets and packages may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/lionel or in-person at The AXIS Box Office. For groups of 10 or more call 1-866-574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.



Penn & Teller at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

There will be shows Dec. 29 and 30 at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, call (702) 777-2782 and (855) 234-7469 or visit www.riolasvegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, please call 702-740-4277.



The Righteous Brothers at Harrah’s Las Vegas

There will be shows Dec. 27, 28, 29 and 30 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by phone at (702) 777-2782 and (855) 234-7469 or by visiting www.righteousbrothers.com. For groups of 10 or more call 1-866-574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.



NEW YEAR'S EVE -- Dec. 31

Alize at the Palms

The restaurant, located at the top of the Palms Casino Resort, will feature two special New Year’s Eve menus from Executive Chef Christopher Bulen and his team. At the 5:30 p.m. seating with additional options at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., guests are offered a four-course tasting menu. At the 8:30 p.m. seating with additional times including 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., a six-course chef’s tasting menu will be served and Laura Shaffer’s “Noir Nightingale” will provide entertainment throughout the night. First seating reservations: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Second seating reservations: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. First seating is $235 per person. Second seating is $540 per person. A Champagne toast will take place at midnight. For the first seating menu, click here. For the second seating menu, click here.



Backstage Bar & Billards

Smash Magazine presents XEB, featuring original members of the hit band Third Eye Blind, at Backstage Bar & Billiards (601 E. Fremont. St. Las Vegas) for a special New Year’s Eve performance on Saturday, Dec. 31. During this performance, the musicians will play the entire self-titled debut, Third Eye Blind (1997), start to finish. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 day of show, if available. A select number of VIP tickets are available for $150 and include sound check access, reserved seating, meet & greet and photo with XEB, commemorative signed poster and a special New Year’s Eve surprise (limited to first 50 people). Advance and VIP tickets are on sale now and available online at www.smashmagazine.com or www.ticketfly.com. The show is 21+ with valid ID.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

Reservations are available from 5:30 to 11 p.m. For $185, guests can feast on classics including cotton candy foie gras, smoke and ice fresh oysters, Rosewood rib eye and Robuchon potatoes. Those looking to upgrade their experience can choose from signature dishes such as the suckling pig, bluefin tuna belly airbread sandwich, A5 Wagyu rib eye, morcilla with uni and more for $275. The regular menu is also available, along with cocktail and champagne specials.

Beauty & Essex

The Beauty & Essex from TAO Group and Chris Santos will offer a dinner seating at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. with a full à la carte menu available. A celebration dinner seating begins at 9:30 p.m. and will feature a six-course menu. Starting at $175 per person, the special menu features signature favorites including avocado, lemon & espelette jewels on toast, grilled cheese & tomato soup dumplings, 14-ounce prime dry-aged sirloin and more with the option to upgrade various courses for an additional cost. A DJ will spin throughout the night as guests toast to 2017 at midnight. Beauty & Essex will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling 702-737-0707 or by going to BeautyandEssexLV.com. All guests with reservations on Dec. 31 receive complimentary admission that night to Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after 1 a.m.



Beer Park

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will ring in the New Year with an open bar package, VIP table packages, and a front-row seat to the fireworks show. General admission tickets are available starting at $150, which includes an open bar from 9 p.m. until midnight and a champagne toast at midnight. VIP package options range from $800 to $2,000, depending on guests. Individual tickets and ticket packages are subject to tax, services fees and gratuity. Tickets to Beer Park’s New Year’s Eve celebration may be purchased through Eventbrite, and reservations may be made by calling 702-444-4500.



Bridge Bash at New-York New-York

Visitors looking to celebrate their night in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip can find their ideal party spot at New York-New York’s annual Bridge Bash on the Brooklyn Bridge from 8 p.m. to midnight. Starting at $135, the soiree will provide guests with an open premium bar, DJ-driven beats and a fantastic view of the fireworks on The Strip at midnight. To purchase tickets for this event, please visit newyorknewyork.com.

Bootlegger Bistro

The restaurant will be hosting a party starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Cabaret Room. There is also a $95 prix fixe, which includes a four-course dinner, entertainment, party favors and a champagne toast. Entertainment will be provided by George Bugatti and his musical ensemble. Reservations can be made by calling 702-736-4939.



Cabo Wabo Cantina

Cabo Wabo will welcome 2017 with a Strip-side patio party, complete with unobstructed views of Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve fireworks display. General admission to the patio is priced starting at $200 per person, which includes an all-you-can-drink beverage package and patio access. VIP access to the patio is also available, priced starting at $500 per person, which includes front-and-center seating, an all-you-can-drink beverage option and a three-course meal including the choice of one appetizer, entrée and dessert from the cantina’s regular menu. The LOFT, the cantina’s upstairs event space, is also available for reservation for groups seeking a private party with the same incredible Strip view. To inquire about pricing or reservations, contact kristen.maurer@cabowabovegas.com.

Cadence New Year's Double Dash

The 2nd Annual Cadence New Year’s Double Dash begins with on-site registration on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31; then kicks off a 5K and one-mile walk at 10:30 p.m., marking the final Southern Nevada run of 2016. Shortly after the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1 another 5K will begin at 12:15 a.m., marking the first Southern Nevada run of 2017. All routes will wind through the Cadence community in Henderson. The running events will culminate at the community’s Central Park, where registered participants may enjoy a warm cup of soup, hot cider and cocoa, New Year’s tunes and party favors – while viewing The Strip fireworks show from a heated tent. Those interested in participating and registering may visit www.cadencenv.com.

Caesars Entertainment properties

Alto Bar

Caesars Palace’s newest destination bar, Alto Bar, is going global with its New Year’s Eve celebration. The bar will be ringing in 2017 in each time zone around the world with a champagne toast each hour. The celebration will begin Saturday, Dec. 31 at 2 a.m. and will run to Sunday, Jan. 1 at 4 a.m. In addition to the hourly champagne toast, there will be live entertainment, drink specials and party favors.

BLT Steak

BLT Steak will be featuring end of the year blackboard specials from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31, including Foie Gras and Quail, pan-roasted Loch Duart salmon and cranberry spiced bread pudding.

Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill

Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill will be serving its a la carte menu as well as a multi-course prix fixe menu with grilled Berkshire pork belly Tiwa tacos and the choice of pan-seared sea scallops, fire roasted surf and turf, wild boar chops or lobster out of the shell.fixe menu with grilled Berkshire pork belly Tiwa tacos and the choice of pan-seared sea scallops, fire roasted surf and turf, wild boar chops or lobster out of the shell.

Center Cut Steakhouse

Center Cut Steakhouse will feature a $75 prix fixe with dish options including: the 70th anniversary shrimp cocktail, Wagyu beef tartar, 28-day wet-aged 10 oz. filet mignon, 45-day dry-aged 18 oz. cowboy bone in ribeye and vanilla bean cheesecake. A $30 and $55 wine pairing are available.fixe with dish options including: the 70th anniversary shrimp cocktail, Wagyu beef tartar, 28-day wet-aged 10 oz. filet mignon, 45-day dry-aged 18 oz. cowboy bone in ribeye and vanilla bean cheesecake. A $30 and $55 wine pairing are available.

FIZZ

Guests can toast to the New Year not only with champagne but unique champagne cocktails at FIZZ at Caesars Palace. Entry is free with open bar and VIP table packages available for purchase. Packages can be purchased at nightout.com.



Giada

Giada De Laurentiis’ first and only restaurant, GIADA at The Cromwell, will celebrate New Year’s Eve in style while overlooking the packed corner of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. Not only will guests experience De Laurentiis’ California-Italian fare, but will groove to live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and toast with bottles of champagne and more. With designated seatings throughout the evening beginning at 5 p.m., guests can enjoy a special occasion multi-course prix fixe menu for $250 or select from the menu a la carte.fixe menu for $250 or select from the menu a la carte.

Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho

Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho will be featuring Mexican-spiced blackened salmon and seafood taquitos on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Guy Savoy

Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with prime views of the Strip. The award-winning restaurant will have early New Year’s Eve seatings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a vegetarian and non-vegetarian celebration five-course prix fixe menu featuring signature and seasonal dishes for $400 per person. For the 9 to 10 p.m. seatings, the restaurant will offer a ten-course prix fixe with an incredible view of the fireworks for $600 per person. To make reservations, email aalpe@caesarspalace.com.fixe menu featuring signature and seasonal dishes for $400 per person. For the 9 to 10 p.m. seatings, the restaurant will offer a ten-course prix fixe with an incredible view of the fireworks for $600 per person. To make reservations, email aalpe@caesarspalace.com.

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill

It will feature a three-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person with crab and smoked corn chowder, beef wellington and warm chocolate cake with English toffee ice cream.fixe menu for $85 per person with crab and smoked corn chowder, beef wellington and warm chocolate cake with English toffee ice cream.

Gordon Ramsay Steak

Gordon Ramsay Steak has a five-course prix fixe menu for $199 per person featuring Scotch egg with Golden Osetra Caviar, tuna tartare, lobster bisque, short rib ravioli, filet Rossini, American Kobe rib cap surf and turf, Artic Char Meuniere, chocolate hazelnut bar and sticky toffee pudding.fixe menu for $199 per person featuring Scotch egg with Golden Osetra Caviar, tuna tartare, lobster bisque, short rib ravioli, filet Rossini, American Kobe rib cap surf and turf, Artic Char Meuniere, chocolate hazelnut bar and sticky toffee pudding.

Le Café Ile St. Louis

Le Café Ile St. Louis will feature a $50 four-course prix fixe menu and Burger Brasserie will feature festive dishes.fixe menu and Burger Brasserie will feature festive dishes.

Mr. Chow

Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace will ring in 2017 in the chic space with a multi-course menu. The menu features signature dishes like chicken satay, glazed prawns, Ma Mignon, velvet chicken and a chef’s selection of desserts. The first seating begins at 6 p.m. at $95 per person and second seating begins at 9:30 p.m. at $150 per person.



Nobu Restaurant & Lounge

For New Year’s Eve, guests can experience a $500 ten-course Omakase dinner for two, including a variety of sushi, seafood, tempura, sea bass, braised Wagyu short ribs, Foie Gras miso soup and more.Wagyu short ribs, Foie Gras miso soup and more.



Old Homestead

Old Homestead will be serving the Old Homestead Experience multi-course prix fixe with big eye tuna and truffles, a surf and turf with American Wagyu and Maine lobster tail, and for dessert, a duo of chocolate caramel molleux, all for $200.fixe with big eye tuna and truffles, a surf and turf with American Wagyu and Maine lobster tail, and for dessert, a duo of chocolate caramel molleux, all for $200.

Oyster Bar & Grill

Oyster Bar & Grill will feature a three-course prix fixe menu at $55 per person, including one glass of champagne.fixe menu at $55 per person, including one glass of champagne.

Rao’s

Rao’s will be ringing in the New Year with meals as a four-course prix fixe or a la carte.fixe or a la carte.

Roman Plaza courtyard

Located in the Spanish Steps area of Caesars Palace, the Roman Plaza courtyard will be transformed into a New Year’s Eve winter wonderland from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with prime firework views, all-you-care-to-drink premium beverage selections, space heaters, a dessert bar, VIP seating areas and more. Tickets start at $149 per person, packages of four tickets are $499 and VIP “living room” packages include private seating for eight, personal space heaters, a bottle of Belvedere and a bottle of Dom Perignon, as well as the other special offerings for $2,000 total. For more information and to purchase admission, click here.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Harrah’s Las Vegas will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with views, dishes, an ice carving champagne display and a jazz band. For $130 per person, guests can enjoy lobster bisque, Ruth’s Steakhouse salad, a traditional surf and turf, a variety of sides, New Year’s celebration cheesecake and a glass of wine and a glass of champagne.

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub

Dance, drink and celebrate 51 stories above the crowds at VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The indoor/outdoor nightclub provides a panoramic view of fireworks across the city. A DJ will be guiding the party into 2017 while guests sip on specialty cocktails. Tickets are priced at $125 in advance and $150 at the door. In addition to admission to the club, tickets include one ride on the VooDoo ZipLine, open bar from 8- 10 p.m. and a midnight champagne toast. VIP packages with tables and bottle service are also available.

VooDoo Steak

With a panoramic view of the entire Strip skyline, guests at VooDoo Steak at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino have the premier spot to watch fireworks go off across the entire city. A special prix fixe four-course menu will feature sea scallops, an heirloom beet and tomato salad, surf and turf with Wagyu striploin and Maine lobster, and for dessert, a crème bavarois with coffee white chocolate, sunburst orange cremeux, Grand Marnier financier and buttery sable crust.fixe four-course menu will feature sea scallops, an heirloom beet and tomato salad, surf and turf with Wagyu striploin and Maine lobster, and for dessert, a crème bavarois with coffee white chocolate, sunburst orange cremeux, Grand Marnier financier and buttery sable crust.

The Vortex

For the first time ever, The Vortex at The LINQ Hotel & Casino invites guests to take in the prime Strip view while flashing back to the '80s at CLUTCH. Guests can dance to the hits from the tubular decade atop The LINQ, under the neon lights. Late night bites and an open bar will be available as well as a DJ, party favors and GoGo dancers. The party kicks off at 10:30 p.m. and goes till 1 a.m. Tickets start at $200. To purchase tickets, get in person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.

Buffets

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is serving special brunch and dinner menus with Snow and King crab legs, miso glazed salmon, hand-pulled mini turkey pot pie, winter ale steamed green-lipped mussels, peach wood smoked beef brisket, bunuelps, chicken picatta, honey cremeux and much more. Le Village Buffet at Paris Las Vegas will be serving chilled crab legs, a variety of fresh pastas, pork and bean Cassoulet, roasted duck, prime rib, leg of lamb, wild mushroom stuffing, made-to-order seasonal crepes and more. Spice Market Buffet at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will feature gulf shrimp, seafood pomodoro, pork setamship with honey apricot, lamb skewers and a more. Flavors, The Buffet at Harrah’s Las Vegas will be serving festive dishes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Carnival World & Seafood Buffet at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will have a variety of specialty seafood and seasonal dishes.miso glazed salmon, hand-pulled mini turkey pot pie, winter ale steamed green-lipped mussels, peach wood smoked beef brisket, bunuelps, chicken picatta, honey cremeux and much more.

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

From 9 p.m. until midnight, partygoers with general admission tickets can enjoy a premium open bar with access to both the main room and rooftop, which provides partiers with a panoramic view of the Las Vegas Strip and a front-row seat to the firework show taking place on New Year’s Eve. Guests with VIP packages can toast to the New Year with bottle service featuring Belvedere vodka and Moet champagne. As the clock strikes midnight, all guests are invited to toast to the New Year with a champagne toast underneath the iconic Eiffel Tower replica on the club’s rooftop. General admission to the New Year’s Eve bash is priced at $135 plus tax and fees, which includes a three-hour premium bar package from 9 p.m. until midnight and a champagne toast when the ball drops. VIP packages with bottle service are available starting at $750 plus tax and fees, and may be purchased through Eventbrite or by calling 702-776-7777.

Cheap Trick at The Foundry

Cheap Trick delivers a booming performance inside SLS Las Vegas' live music venue, The Foundry. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are now on sale starting at $60 per person. Open bar tickets are also on sale starting at $125 per person and can be purchased at foundrylv.com.

China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

China Poblano will be offering its Jose’s Way Tasting Menu for $85 as well as additional menu specials such as Barbacoa Taco for $5.50, Coctel de Camarones for $15, Ensalada César for $13, Shenyang Potato Salad for $12.88, Goose Goose Duck for $16.88 and Bisteca con Mole Amarillo y Hongos for $20.

Cleo at SLS Las Vegas

Prix-fixe menu: $80 per person. Reservations are available from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Cleo’s savory New Year’s Eve menu includes hummus with tahini; spicy cigars; vegetable tagine with Castelvetrano olives, almonds, zhoug and couscous; roast lamb; and grilled octopus with celery, potatoes and lemon vinaigrette. For dessert, guests can enjoy sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch, walnut feuilletine and vanilla gelato.

Come ring in the New Year at CliQue located in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Clique prides itself on serving up the best savory bites and innovative tableside mixology. DJ Slyde and G-Squared will provide music. Food and beverage minimums will apply for each table, and comes with festive party favors for all guests! The bar seating minimum is $250 per seat, while lounge seating ranges from $1,250-2,000+. Upscale business attire is required and the dress code will be enforced. You can end your New Year’s celebration at CliQue New Year’s Day Liquid Brunch.

Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club

Ring in the New Year with a package including VIP front-of-line entry and complimentary admission, main room seating and late-night drink specials. A limited amount of pre-sale tickets to the event are currently available for $50 per person or can be purchased at the door the evening of the event for $80 pending availability. Tickets are available for purchase by calling 702-673-1700 or visiting the Ring in the New Year with a package including VIP front-of-line entry and complimentary admission, main room seating and late-night drink specials. A limited amount of pre-sale tickets to the event are currently available for $50 per person or can be purchased at the door the evening of the event for $80 pending availability. Tickets are available for purchase by calling 702-673-1700 or visiting the Crazy Horse III website

Fremont Street Experience America's Party Downtown

Partygoers can rock in the New Year during the New Year’s Eve street party at Fremont Street Experience – downtown Las Vegas’ official New Year’s Eve party presented as America’s Party – Downtown, taking place Saturday, Dec. 31, from 6 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Guests will enjoy non-stop entertainment from 11 rockin’ acts including Empire Records, 80’s Station, Spandex Nation, EDM Dancing Dj’s, Blue String Theory, Yellow Brick Road, Alter Ego, Voo Doo Cowboys, Garage Boys, Tony Marques and Zowie Bowie. Fremont Street Experience will have the premiere of its latest Viva Vision show featuring Green Day, “Revolution Vegas.” Revelers will say goodbye to 2016 with a year-in-review retrospective on the Viva Vision screen and a midnight countdown led by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, who will ring in the New Year in style as part of the citywide celebration. Admission to America’s Party Downtown on New Year’s Eve is $35 plus LET ($3.15) per person when purchased online at vegasexperience.com by Dec. 25. Beginning Dec. 26, tickets will be $40 per person plus LET ($3.60) and can be purchased online, in-person at any of the Fremont Street Experience member hotel-casinos, or at the event gates and SlotZilla box office on Dec. 31.



For the first time, Fremont Street Experience is offering a $100 per person Party + Zoom package which includes a flight on the SlotZilla Zoomline between 6-11 p.m. on Dec. 31 and admission to the New Year’s Eve party. On Dec. 31, the SlotZilla Zoomline will be open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with flights priced at $40. From 6 p.m.-11 p.m. flights on the Zoomline will be $60 a person and only available to guests attending America’s Party Downtown on a first come, first serve basis. Party + Zoom packages and Zoomline flights are limited.



George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Brooklyn Bowl

Advanced general admission tickets ($47.50, $57 day of show) are standing room only. A limited number of bowling lanes will be available for advanced purchase; any lanes remaining the night of the show will be available for purchase on a first come, first served basis. All bowling lanes come with a food and beverage minimum. Additional New Year's Eve packages include club level admission for $99, premium table for $327.88 and VIP table for $459.03.

Gilley's

Gilley’s Girls, a three-hour open bar, fireworks and live music by country music favorite Scotty Alexander and a

DJ highlight Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que’s New Year’s Party. Partygoers will ring in the New Year with party favors and views of the revelers and fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip. Admission includes open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, $5 mechanical bull rides and Gilley’s New Year’s Eve party favors. Doors open at 9 p.m. Guests must be 21 years of age or older. Gilley’s barbecue will be available for purchase throughout the evening and a cash bar will be offered from midnight to 4 a.m. Tickets cost $119.95 per person and can be purchased by calling 702-894-7722.

Golden Nugget

Gold Diggers has New Year's Eve packages that include: Gram of Gold ($100) - Five-hour open bar from 7 p.m.-midnight.; Ounce of Gold ($500) - Table seating for up to four guests with one bottle of Grey Goose and one bottle of Moët; Bar of Gold ($800) - Table seating for up to eight guests with two bottles of Grey Goose and two bottles of Moët.



Hard Rock Cafe

The celebration will feature live entertainment, a premium open bar; food stations featuring a selection of appetizers, party favors and a special champagne toast at midnight. Additionally, revelers get a front-row view of the fireworks at midnight from Hard Rock Live Las Vegas’ patio overlooking the famous Las Vegas Strip. Tickets are $175 per person.



HEXX Kitchen + Bar

HEXX Kitchen + Bar, located Strip-side at Paris hotel-casino, will offer a three-course menu and champagne toast. For the first course, guests will choose between HEXX’s Maryland crab cakes, served with a lemon aioli and celery leaf salad; or chilled jumbo shrimp, served with housemade cocktail sauce, horseradish and lemon. The entrée course features three options including the 8-ounce filet mignon, 14-ounce grilled ribeye and Chilean sea bass, each accompanied by creamy shrimp scampi, roasted Yukon gold potatoes and grilled asparagus. The menu concludes with a single-origin dessert sampler, inspired by HEXX’s single-origin chocolate. All guests can take part in a champagne toast featuring Duval-Leroy Brut Reserve at midnight. HEXX’s three-course meal and champagne toast is priced at $120 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 702-331-5100 or online at Eventbrite.com.



High Roller

Revelers can either purchase individual tickets or buy out an entire cabin. Upgraded options include a lively VIP pre-party that begins at 9:30 p.m. with a premium open bar, catered food, live music and entertainment. Packages range from $275 to $12,500. Prices may vary based on where the cabin will be located on the wheel for the midnight fireworks show. To make a reservation or for more information, please call (702) 322-0537 or email: HighRollerSales@Caesars.com.

HOT 97.5 Wu Year's Eve at AXIS

Rap group Wu-Tang Clan will ring in 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip with HOT 97.5’s Wu Year’s Eve. RZA, GZA, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, Ghostface Killah and Cappadonna will perform at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino New Year’s Eve Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. Tickets range in price from $69 to $149, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in-person at The AXIS box office at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

Jaleo will be offering a special tasting menu starting at $130 per person. For a full menu, click here.

Katsuya at SLS Las Vegas

Five-course tasting menu: $125 per person. Reservations are available from 6 to 11 p.m. Katsuya offers diners a five-course menu featuring dishes specially created for the night—omakase sashimi (chef’s choice of the premium selections of the day), grilled king crab with uni butter, miso-marinated Chilean sea bass with Kakuni-style Kurobuta pork belly, A5 Wagyu beef with foie gras and a choice of dessert. The regular menu is also available, along with cocktail and champagne specials.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Prepared by Executive Chef William DeMarco with ingredients from the ocean, farm and sea, the menu starts off with Ahi tuna crudo, served with pickled vegetables, Osetra caviar and yuzu oil. The second course is a soy-charred veal short-rib with onion puree and baby carrots. The third course, a butter-poached sea bass, will be served with baby zucchini and poached egg. The fourth course is Australian Wagyu skirt steak with miso hollandaise and fresh winter truffles. The meal will conclude on a sweet note with a selection of desserts. The holiday menu is priced at $150 per person, with a sommelier’s select wine pairing available for an additional $75. Reservations for New Year’s Eve are available now by calling 702-770-7375 or online.

Lake Las Vegas events

Fireworks

Two free midnight firework shows will light the sky from MonteLago Village/Hilton Lake Las Vegas and from the Westin Lake Las Vegas. The simultaneous displays will be 10 minutes.



MonteLago Village Activities

The lakeside enclave will feature music with a DJ from 9 p.m. to midnight. Additionally, the Auld Dubliner Irish Pub, Essence & Herbs, Luna Rossa and Sonrisa Grill restaurants will feature special dinner menus. For MonteLago restaurant information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/dining.



New Year’s Eve Cruise

Enjoy a view of the two fireworks shows from the lake. The La Contessa Yacht sails from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person and include a complimentary glass of champagne, hors d’oeuvres, music, party favors and fireworks at midnight. A cash bar will be available. Attendees must be 21 years old. To purchase tickets, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/events/. Board 15 minutes prior to departure from the Lake Las Vegas Marina in MonteLago Village.



Las Vegas Monorail Third Rail Lounge

For the first time, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Monorail will open the Third Rail Lounge, its exclusive, elevated event venue at the Las Vegas Convention Center station, for a New Year’s Eve party. They will imbibe unlimited beer and wine, as well as enjoy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment -- including a live band and DJ -- and a Champagne toast for the countdown to midnight celebration, party favors and access to a themed party photo booth complete with a souvenir print to take home. A cash bar will also be available for cocktails throughout the evening. The Third Rail Lounge New Year’s Eve Party includes unlimited Monorail rides for 24 hours, allowing all guests access to and from the Strip throughout the night. Finally, every guest will receive a reusable travel cup and enjoy unlimited beer and wine at select stations along the Monorail’s route. Tickets for the Monorail’s New Year’s Eve Soiree are $150 per person/$275 per couple until Dec. 1, and $175 per person or $300 per couple Dec. 2 through Dec. 31. To purchase tickets, go to lvmonorail.com/nye2017.

LAVO Party Brunch

Get the party started early with LAVO’s New Year’s Eve-themed Party Brunch from 2-6 p.m. Table reservations can be made by calling 702-791-1818. Doors open at 2 p.m.

98.5 KLUC is back by popular demand to host Noon Year’s Eve at Town Square on Saturday, Dec. 31. The family-friendly celebration will take place in Town Square Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include an inflatable slide and rock wall, bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists. The number one hit music station will have a DJ on hand to mix the music for a dance party as families countdown to noon and ring in the Noon Year with a flavorful juice box toast.

No Regrets Bar

The New Year's Eve celebration at No Regrets Bar will feature a free appetizer and dessert buffet while supplies last. There will be karaoke with DJ Frankie Almost, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. The party starts at 8 p.m.

The Palm Restaurant of Las Vegas

The Palm Restaurant of Las Vegas will welcome 2017 with a three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring a “Surf and Turf” dinner for two. The specially prepared menu also includes an option to sip on Taittinger Brut la Française champagne for a heightened dining experience. The Palm Las Vegas’ 2016 New Year’s Eve menu is available for $195 per couple or $220 per couple including two glasses of champagne. Those who wish to ring in the New Year with The Palm’s classic steakhouse favorites can choose from options off the a la carte menu, which will also be available that evening. The Palm’s New Year’s Eve menu includes choices of First Course: Lobster Bisque, Baby Kale & Apple Salad, Classic Caesar Salad, Andy’s Mixed Green Salad; second course: The Palm Classic “Surf and Turf “ for Two that includes a four-pound jumbo Nova Scotia lobster and an 18-ounce prime New York Strip or 14-ounce Filet Mignon; Shareable Side: Choice of one signature vegetable or potato side from the a la carte menu, served family-style, or the Nova Scotia lobster mac ‘n’ cheese with bacon crust for an additional $5; third course: Tiramisu served with balsamic glazed berries or New York Cheesecake drizzled with tangy raspberry sauce. The Palm is open on New Year’s Eve from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. For more information and to make reservations, please call 702-732-7256 or visit ThePalm.com.

The Plaza hotel-casino

Guests can begin their evening at Oscar’s, a classic-Vegas-themed steakhouse, which will serve its full menu of steaks and entrees, made-from-scratch sides and handcrafted cocktails in the glass dome dining room overlooking the lights of Fremont Street. After dinner, a special performance of the music and comedy show, The Scintas, will occur at 8:45 p.m. in the Plaza’s classic showroom. They will celebrate starting with a special New Year’s Eve toast during the show at 9 p.m. to ring in the New Year with the East Coast. After the show, guests can join the Scintas in Oscar’s lounge for a special meet and greet followed by an encore performance. At 11 p.m., Oscar’s will host a free New Year’s Eve party with a DJ in the lounge. Oscar’s lounge menu of shareable appetizers will be available until 2 a.m. At midnight, guests in both Oscar’s lounge and main dining room will be treated to a complimentary champagne toast to celebrate the New Year. The evening culminates with a live fireworks show shot from the towers of the Plaza. Tickets for The Scintas special New Year’s Eve show are $49 (not including taxes and fees) and available online at www.plazahotelcasino.com or by calling 702-386-2507. Reservations for dinner at Oscar’s steakhouse are recommended and can be made online at www.oscarslv.com or by calling 702-38-OSCAR.



Ri Ra Las Vegas

Ri Ra will live stream the festivities straight from Ireland with a special toast at 4 p.m. to ring in Ireland’s New Year with a performance by The Black Donnellys. Throughout the day, the pub will keep the party going as The Black Donnellys take the stage again at 8:45 p.m., with a second toast at midnight for Las Vegas New Year. Throughout the day, Ri Ra Las Vegas will also be offering specialty drinks and a specialty menu for guests, including charred pork belly scallops for $18.95, beef Wellington for $29.95, half rack of lamb for $28.95 and prime rib carvery for $24.95. The Black Velvet Cocktail –- Guinness and Champagne served in a champagne glass -- will also be available for $7.75.

The Still will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations starting at 8pm with live music by Rein Garcia! There will be an open bar starting at 8 pm until midnight with open bar packages starting at $75.00! On Friday, December 30th- The Still will be hosting a viewing party for Rondo Rousey’s first fight! Preliminary rounds start at 5pm and the main card starts at 7pm. Tables packages are starting at $100. During the day on the 31st, College Football semi-finals will be showcasing as well!

Standard & Pour

From 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Guests can enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, petit fours with an open bar, and sounds from a live DJ. Toast to the new year with the Strip view and complimentary valet. Tickets can be bought online for $125 or at the door for $150.

Station Casinos cosmic bowling party

on New Year’s Eve, Station Casinos invites guests to have the ultimate bowling party at any of the company’s four bowling centers. Dancing lights and music will keep bowlers in a party atmosphere this New Year’s Eve as Texas Station, Sunset Station and Red Rock Resort are throwing cosmic bowling New Year’s Eve parties on Dec. 31 from 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. At each party, up to five people can bowl per lane for three hours. Price includes shoe rental, one large single topping pizza, one soft drink pitcher, and party favors.



Texas Station’s party costs $100 per lane, and must be paid in full by Dec. 30. Call 702-288-7728 for more information.



Sunset Station’s party costs $125 per lane, and check-in starts at 8:30 p.m. Pre-paid reservations required. Call 702-547-7467 for more information.



Red Rock Lanes’ fete is $199 per lane and also includes drawing tickets for door prizes when a special colored pin comes up as a head pin and when a player gets a strike. Any additional spectators will need to purchase a $15 wristband to enter the bowling lanes. Guests must reserve their lanes by Dec. 25. For more information, call 702-797-7467.



Santa Fe Station is offering bowling from 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. for $37 per person if purchased before Dec. 31. Day-of tickets cost $42 per person. Call 702-658-4910 for more information.

Sundance Helicopters

Sundance Helicopters will be the only tour operator to fly over the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve. The Sundance “Fireworks Spectacular Tour” begins with a stretch limousine hotel pickup and ride to Sundance’s newly renovated guest terminal where a private New Year’s Eve party awaits to celebrate “America’s Party.” The evening continues as guests board helicopters to enjoy the fireworks at midnight. Guests will celebrate the end of the tour with a glass of champagne. There are only 72 seats available for the tour. Cost is $339 per person. Locals who drive to the terminal will receive $20 off.

Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops

Sushi Roku rings in 2017 in style with an Omakase ($170) and à la carte menu, featuring signature dishes such as Hanabi and Yellowtail Diced Chilies, as well as newer items like Seared Salmon Togarashi and Tuna Tartare Phyllo Cups. There will be three available reservation times during the evening: 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. All reservations after 9:30 p.m. will enjoy an exclusive party favor and the 11:15 p.m. seating will cheers to the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Tom’s Urban

Ring in the new year with Tom’s Urban! Starting at $175 (through Dec. 21); $200 (through Dec. 28) and $225 (through 12/31) guests can enjoy unlimited small bites including Shrimp & Grits, Lobster & Shrimp Tacos and Xiangxiang Crispy Duck Wings along with an open bar including well drinks, house wines and draft beers to name a few, with a premium view of the fireworks show. Starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, guests can enjoy a live DJ and a complimentary champagne toast to ring in 2017. All prices exclude sales tax, box office fee and 18 percent gratuity.



Topgolf Las Vegas

Topgolf is providing packages for New Year's Eve night, as well as individual tickets to the Rooftop Party overlooking the Strip, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. General Admission to the rooftop party is $75 while packages range from $950 to $1,650. All guests will have access to live music and activities throughout Topgolf Las Vegas, including in The Yard where The Rockie Brown Band will be performing and Birdie Bar will be turned into the Karaoke Lounge for the night.

Town Square

Several restaurants/bars in Town Square will be celebrating New Year's Eve.



Blue Martini

The upscale ultra lounge celebrates New Year’s Eve with a Midnight in Paris themed evening. Doors open at 8 p.m. Passed hors d’oeuvres will be served from 8-10 p.m. and an open bar featuring well drinks, house wines, domestic beers and five signature martinis will be served from 9-10 p.m. Guests can toast to the New Year with party favors, a balloon drop, live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. Presale tickets for general admission, which is standing room only, are $50 or $60 at the door. Table reservations range in price. For more information call 702-949-2583.



Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill celebrates New Year’s Eve with a special surf and turf meal featuring a 6-ounce wood-grilled filet mignon paired with sweet lobster and creamy Thermidor sauce served with asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and grilled fresh lemon. Guests can also enjoy $5 bloody marys on New Year’s Day on Sunday, Jan. 1. For more information call 702-407-0980.



BRIO Tuscan Grille

BRIO is offering guests a special New Year’s Eve two-course menu available Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for $29.95 per person. The menu features a choice of soup, salad or petite dessert; an entrée including broiled Maine lobster tail and Creole shrimp pasta; or surf and turf with grilled-to-order beef medallions, topped with jumbo black pepper shrimp, over Romano crusted eggplant and white cheddar polenta. For more information call 702-914-9145.



Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a three-course menu available Saturday, Dec. 31 for $89 per person. Start with a crab Louie wedge salad or lobster bisque, followed by a 14-ounce bone-in filet mignon paired with Australian lobster tail, served with Fleming’s potatoes. For dessert, choose from chocolate lava cake, carrot cake, New York cheesecake, walnut turtle pie, crème brûleé, ice cream and sorbet, or fresh berries and Chantilly cream. For more information call 702-407-0019.



McFadden’s Restaurant & Saloon

McFadden’s Restaurant & Saloon invites guests to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Irish flair. The Irish pub is charging $10 cover for males and no cover for females. All guests receive complimentary New Year’s Eve swag such as hats and noisemakers along with a free beer toast and balloon drop at midnight. Guests can also enjoy $5 burgers, $10 pizzas and half-price well drinks and domestic drafts from 3-9 p.m. For more information call 702-834-4400.



Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country will host a live performance by country music singer Carter Winter on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. General admission tickets start at $25. Guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid form of identification to attend. For more information, visit www.stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Triple George Grill

The restaurant will feature a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner with special seating times at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Offered at $65 per person, the dinner includes: a first course with a choice of Seared Foi Gras complete with black cherry jam and brioche toast; Beef Tartar incorporating capers, chives, red onion, Dijon and a grilled baguette; or Jumbo Shrimp & King Crab Cocktail sided with a Bloody Mary cocktail sauce and champagne mignonette. For the second course, guests may choose from Lobster Bisque with lobster meat and crème fraiche; or Beet Salad complete with arugula, goat cheese and tossed in maple vinaigrette. The main course comes with three options between the 6oz Filet with Stuffed Lobster Tail, Certified Angus Beef filet mignon sided with mashed potatoes, jumbo asparagus and drizzled with a truffle demi-glaze; Chilean Seabass with a miso soy glaze, parsnip puree and Brussels sprouts; or Herb Crusted Chateaubriand with Bacon Wrapped Shrimp complete with potato puree, roasted root vegetables and bordelaise. Dessert options are RumChata Bread Pudding or Chocolate Lava Cake. For an additional $30 per person, diners can receive sommelier selected 3-oz wine pairings with each course. The restaurant will feature a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner with special seating times at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Offered at $65 per person, the dinner includes: a first course with a choice of Seared Foi Gras complete with black cherry jam and brioche toast; Beef Tartar incorporating capers, chives, red onion, Dijon and a grilled baguette; or Jumbo Shrimp & King Crab Cocktail sided with a Bloody Mary cocktail sauce and champagne mignonette. For the second course, guests may choose from Lobster Bisque with lobster meat and crème fraiche; or Beet Salad complete with arugula, goat cheese and tossed in maple vinaigrette. The main course comes with three options between the 6oz Filet with Stuffed Lobster Tail, Certified Angus Beef filet mignon sided with mashed potatoes, jumbo asparagus and drizzled with a truffle demi-glaze; Chilean Seabass with a miso soy glaze, parsnip puree and Brussels sprouts; or Herb Crusted Chateaubriand with Bacon Wrapped Shrimp complete with potato puree, roasted root vegetables and bordelaise. Dessert options are RumChata Bread Pudding or Chocolate Lava Cake. For an additional $30 per person, diners can receive sommelier selected 3-oz wine pairings with each course.

Via Brasil Steakhouse

The restaurant's annual New Year's Eve Party will be from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Enjoy the Full Rodizio Menu of 21 meats, all you can eat desserts, champagne toast, DJ, dancing and more. Guests can still enjoy the regular Rodizio Dinner service from 3:30-9 p.m. The restaurant's annual New Year's Eve Party will be from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Enjoy the Full Rodizio Menu of 21 meats, all you can eat desserts, champagne toast, DJ, dancing and more. Guests can still enjoy the regular Rodizio Dinner service from 3:30-9 p.m.

Vince Neil at Eastside Cannery

Vince Neil -- lead vocalist of multi-platinum selling Mötley Crüe, solo singer and musician, and reality TV star veteran -- will perform with his all-star band all of the Mötley Crüe’s hits at Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel located at 5255 Boulder Highway at 9:30 p.m. Concert tickets start at $39.95. For more information, visit Vince Neil -- lead vocalist of multi-platinum selling Mötley Crüe, solo singer and musician, and reality TV star veteran -- will perform with his all-star band all of the Mötley Crüe’s hits at Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel located at 5255 Boulder Highway at 9:30 p.m. Concert tickets start at $39.95. For more information, visit www.eastsidecannery.com/entertainment

NEW YEAR'S DAY -- Jan. 1

DW Bistro at The Gramercy

DW Bistro at The Gramercy is kicking off the new year with a special pajama brunch. Guests are invited to wear their pajamas and enjoy all of DW Bistro's beloved brunch favorites including Dalton's jerk fried chicken and waffles, jerk pork hash with breakfast potatoes and eggs any style and the DW pastry basket with butter croissant, chocolate croissant and blueberry and white chocolate scones with house jams. DW will also be serving up their DW Bloody Mary with New Amsterdam Vodka, house made jerk bloody mary mix, lime, heirloom tomato, olives and topped with pickles and jalapeño bacon. Seating is first come, first served.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

La Cave will honor New Year’s Day with a special butler-style brunch. Available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., La Cave’s tray-passed brunch offerings include more than a dozen selections, including veal short rib hash, pancakes served with a house-made berry compote, flavorful mushroom grits, signature Angus mini burgers and more. The brunch is priced at $48 for adults and $28 for children. Bottomless sparkling wine, Bloody Marys and build-your-own mojitos are also served at brunch, each priced at $20. Reservations for New Year’s Day are available now by calling 702-770-7375 or online.

LAVO Hungover & Broke Brunch and Football Viewing Party

Brunch is available from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and reservations can be made by calling 702-791-1800 or by visiting LavoLV.com. Upstairs at LAVO Casino & Sports Lounge, football fans can cheer on their favorite teams as the New Year’s Day NFL games are broadcasted on the venue’s 17-big screen TVs. Doors open at 9 a.m. and reservations can be made by calling 702-850-6614.



Pancho's Restaurant

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Downtown Summerlin, will brunch it up for the New Year with a champagne brunch, featuring the new Bloody Maria cocktail, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Pancho’s will introduce the Bloody Maria, priced at $9.75. With the purchase of a brunch entrée, guests will enjoy complimentary champagne, seasonal fruit and buñuelos for dessert, crispy pastries sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and topped with whipped cream. Signature brunch selections include the Especial de Cabo, priced at $22.95; Huevos Divorciados, priced at $17.95; and the Machaca Guadalajara, priced at $17.95.

CLUB PERFORMANCES

Disclosure at LIGHT on Dec. 28

DJ Cass and Aybsent Mynded at LAX on Dec. 28

Chingy at LAX on Dec. 29

Steve Aoki at Hakkasan on Dec. 29

Ty Dolla $ign at TAO on Dec. 29

Jermaine Dupri at TAO on Dec. 30

Benny Benassi at Marquee on Dec. 30

Tiesto at Hakkasan on Dec. 30

Metro Boomin' at LIGHT on Dec. 30

DJ Irie at JEWEL on Dec. 30

Kaskade at OMNIA on Dec. 30

Future at Drai's on Dec. 30

Steve Aoki at JEWEL on Dec. 30

DJ Que at The Bank on Dec. 30

PartyNextDoor at 1 OAK on Dec. 30

Ludacris at LIGHT on Dec. 30

Cash Cash at Marquee Dayclub on Dec. 31

The Weeknd at Marquee Nightclub on Dec. 31

T-Pain at LAVO on Dec. 31

Lil Jon at 1 OAK on Dec. 31

Drake at Hakkasan on Dec. 31

Calvin Harris at OMNIA on Dec. 31

Kendrick Lamar at Drai's on Dec. 31

Guest host Bruno Mars at The Bank on Dec. 31

French Montana and DJ Khaled at TAO on Dec. 31

Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins and Warren G at LAX on Dec. 31

DJ Hollywood at Foxtail Dec. 31

DJ Karma at The Bank on Jan. 1

Mark Etson at Hakkasan on Jan. 1

Dash Berlin at Marquee Dayclub on Jan. 1

DJ Khaled at Marquee Nightclub on Jan. 1

