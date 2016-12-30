Local road closure information for New Year's Eve

DOWNTOWN/FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE



4 p.m. – The Fremont Street Experience will be closed to the public.



6 p.m. – The Fremont Street Experience gates open for entertainment.



LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD (STRIP) CLOSURE INFORMATION



NOTE: Throughout the evening, East-West travel on Sahara Avenue, Mandalay Bay Road, Desert Inn Road, Frank Sinatra Drive, Koval Lane, Russell Road, US95 and I-215 will remain unrestricted.



Harmon Avenue/Bridge will be limited to vehicle traffic from the West leading to City Center to hotels guests only. Vehicle traffic on Harmon Avenue, East of Las Vegas Boulevard, will be limited to hotel properties.

Below is a schedule of the anticipated road closures and re-openings:



5 p.m. -- Closing of off-ramps from I-15 onto eastbound Tropicana Avenue, Flamingo Road and Spring Mountain Road by NHP/NDOT begins.



5:45 p.m. -- The closing of all other streets, roads and alleys leading Westbound onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane will begin.



6 p.m. -- All streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road will be closed with all barricades in place.

6:15 p.m. -- LVMPD Traffic Officers begin clearing all vehicular traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.



6:45 p.m. -- Las Vegas Boulevard along with all inbound roads leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard are fully closed to vehicle traffic.



6:45 p.m. -- All moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut off.



Approximately 6:45 p.m. -- Las Vegas Boulevard fully opens to pedestrian traffic.



12 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. -- Fireworks show takes place on the Strip and Fremont Street.



LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD (STRIP) RE-OPENING INFORMATION



Approximately 12:15 a.m. -- All moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will resume operation.



Approximately 1:30 a.m. -- All celebrations normally subside. Barricade removal begins.



Approximately 2 a.m. -- Street sweepers begin clean up, working from South to North.



Approximately 3:30 a.m. – Reopening of off-ramps from I-15 onto Eastbound Tropicana Avenue, Flamingo Road and Spring Mountain Road by NHP/NDOT begins. All other streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Russell Road will begin re-opening.



NOTE: Road closure times are approximate and subject to change without notice.