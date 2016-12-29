AAA is offering its Tipsy Tow program on New Year's Eve, even if you're not a member.

The free service runs from 6 p.m., Dec. 31 to 6 a.m., Jan. 1. Anyone who needs a ride home after a night of celebration can call 800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and tell the operator, "I need a Tipsy Tow." A tow truck will pick up your car and give you a ride home for up to 10 miles.

The Tipsy Tow service aims to prevent drunk driving over New Year's Eve, according to AAA spokesperson Cynthia Harris. More than 10,000 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes in 2010, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And in 2008, drunk driving accounted for about 36 percent of highway deaths of young people age 16-24.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -