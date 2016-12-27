Lyft offering free rides on New Year's Eve

Lyft has teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to reduce impaired driving on New Year's Eve.

New Lyft users may receive $50 in free ride credit between 7 p.m. Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. Jan 1 using the code "LVNYE." Also, the first 1,000 existing Lyft users to claim the code "EMXPLASWDNYE" on Dec. 26-31 will receive $5 off of one ride.

"There is no excuse for drunk driving, especially if there is a safe alternative to getting home," said Sgt. Jeff Clark from LVMPD. “If you don’t make other arrangements to get home after a night of drinking, you can count on us giving you a ride to Clark County Detention Center.”

“We’ve found that 88 percent of people avoid driving under the influence because of Lyft and we’re hoping to increase that number this New Year's Eve and every year after," added Yacob Girma, Lyft Las Vegas general manager.

Lyft will also provide rides to The Strip on New Year's Eve via an exclusive pickup and drop-off point at Fashion Show Mall. The point will operate from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. and is accessible from Fashion Show Drive.

