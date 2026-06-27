LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after police say she and her roommate were struggling over a firearm during an argument Saturday morning near North Decatur and West Lake Mead boulevards.

WATCH | Lt. Robert Price's full press briefing on the shooting:

LVMPD: Woman dead after being shot during struggle over gun with roommate on Plumas Court

According to Lt. Robert Price with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call around 9:45 a.m. from a male caller saying his roommate had been shot in the 1900 block of Plumas Court.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her mid-50s suffering from a gunshot wound, Price said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Price, the roommates had gotten into a verbal argument and someone pulled out a firearm, causing a struggle between the two. Price said at some point during the struggle, the gun went off and the female was struck.

The 911 caller, identified as a man in his mid-40s, is detained and is speaking to detectives, according to Price.