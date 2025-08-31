Your mid-weekend forecast: warm and dry for Labor Day

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Light, variable breeze. Low: 81°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. W NW wind 5-7 mph. High: 103°

LABOR DAY MONDAY: Clear skies. Light, variable breeze. High:104°

_____________________________________________________________

Temperatures are fairly typically for this time of year — average temps run 101° to 100° for the end of August into early September in Las Vegas. High pressure is building over the region and keeping temperatures in Southern Nevada safely in the triple digits through Sunday and Labor Day on Monday.

That means a whole lot of sunshine for the remainder of our holiday weekend, so remember to hydrate, seek shade, and wear sun protection if you plan to be outside celebrating the day off! We'll be especially hot on our local recreation areas. Lake Mead and Lake Mohave are both expecting high temps of 110° tomorrow.

The system of high pressure will shift eastward Tuesday helping promote a return of monsoonal moisture to Southern Nevada. We're currently tracking a slight chance of rain and isolated t-storms through Friday. Temps will return to the 90s by next weekend.