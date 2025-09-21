Your mid-weekend forecast: seasonable temps with some remaining tropical moisture

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Light & variable winds. Low: 73°

SUNDAY: Increasing cloud cover. 10% PM rain chances. S SW 5-10 mph winds. High: 93°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Light & variable winds. High: 92°

Fall officially starts on Monday — and the feeling of Autumn is definitely in the air with temps starting in the 70s and ending in the low 90s for the next few days. Sweet relief from the extreme heat is finally here!

On Sunday, we'll see sunshine to start out the day with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon hours in Southern Nevada. Remaining tropical moisture in the region will bring some chances of precipitation in the evening and overnight hours. A stray, isolated t-storm is also possible. Las Vegas has less than a 10% chance of sprinkles, while further south in Laughlin we could see more rain (30%) tomorrow afternoon.

The forecast stays pretty mellow Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, average high temperatures in the low 90s, and minimal rain chances. Our next more significant shot of moisture hits Wednesday (20%).