Wrapping up November with mild weather

TONIGHT: Clear. Calm wind. Low: 44°

SUNDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Light, northerly wind. High: 63°

MONDAY: Sunny. N NE Wind 6-10mph. High: 60°

We're mild with average temperatures to wrap up November...then a dry and cool first week of December is ahead!

A northwesterly flow pattern strengthens over the next few days bringing cooler temperatures and some active weather towards our region from the Pacific Northwest. However, precipitation will stay concentrated towards Central Nevada into Utah, while Southern Nevada will see cool breezes and varying cloud cover instead.

High temps stick to the low 60s - upper 50s in the Las Vegas Valley this week with low temps in the low 40s. Despite the cooler extended forecast, the month of December is expected to be warmer than normal with average precipitation patterns (normal precip is 0.45 inches rain in Las Vegas)