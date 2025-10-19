Wonderful weekend weather continues!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Calm winds. Low: 61°

SUNDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Light, variable winds. High: 83°

MONDAY: Sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 80°

The mild weather conditions we've been enjoying so far this weekend continue into Sunday. We're looking at a high temperature in Las Vegas of 83 degrees which is slightly warmer than average for this time of year. We will see increasing high cloud cover into the afternoon. Overall, a nice day...and it won't stop there!

As we start the work week, we'll see highs stick to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, a weak low-pressure system will migrate into Southern Nevada dropping temps slightly into the upper 70s. We will see slightly higher humidity and slightly higher winds. It is unlikely we will see any showers produced in Las Vegas with this system, although there is a marginal chance (10%) of rain early Wednesday AM.