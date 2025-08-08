Windy with Above Average Temps on Friday

Sunny, windy and hot this afternoon. The winds will stay breezy until late tonight with gust around 25 mph.

High pressure remains overhead giving us hot and dry weather. It'll be windy again on Friday (109) Breezy on Saturday with a high of (109) and lighter winds on Sunday (108) and through early next week.

A really hot start to the new school year on Monday (110) and Tuesday (110) and Wednesday (108) Thursday (105) Overnight lows in the 80s.

Highs will be above average for this time of year, but not expecting to tie or break records. Average: 104 Records 113-116.

Extreme Heat Warning for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley in effect until 8 pm tonight.

A Red Flag Warning for Lincoln County in effect until 10 pm tonight for elevated fire danger. Any fire that starts will spread quickly.

Gifford Wildfire: 98,396 acres burning and 15% containment.