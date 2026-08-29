Windy with a Slight Chance of Storms on Saturday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 87° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers & storms High: 104° Winds: SW 10-15 G 35

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 101° Winds: SW 15-20 G 30



Friday’s Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

Temps not as hot this weekend

Gusty southwest winds

Spotty showers and storms around the region this evening. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 80s tonight. Slight chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Windy with highs in the triple digits this weekend. Windy conditions will continue next week with gusts around 35 mph. Relief from the extreme heat arrives next week as the area of high pressure moves off to the east. Highs in upper 90s through mid week.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8 pm. Limit time outside. Stay inside with A/C and stay hydrated.

