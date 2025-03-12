Windy with a Slight Chance of Showers on Wednesday

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s. Mostly sunny early Wednesday, then more clouds with a slight chance of showers late in the day. Windy with gusts 30 mph out of the southwest. Next system from the Pacific Northwest will arrive early Thursday bringing rain to the valley and snow to the mountains. Stronger winds ( gusts 45 mph) on Thursday and cooler temps. Highs only reaching into the upper 50s. Breezy and cool on Friday. Milder temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Wind Advisory in effect Thu 8 am - 8 pm. SW 20-30 Gusts 45 mph.

Winter Storm Warning in effect Wednesday 11pm - Thursday 11pm. Snow: 6-12" above 7000'