Windy with a Chance of Showers on Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 59 ° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20

SATURDAY: Chance of showers High: 78° Winds: SW 15-20 G 35

SUNDAY: Chance of showers: 73° Winds: SW 10-20 G 25



Friday’s Haiku

Windier weekend

High temps in the seventies

Chance of some showers

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. Clouds increase with gusty winds up to 35 mph and a chance of showers on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in. The chance of showers will continue into early Sunday with gusts around 25 mph. Highs in the 70s weekend. Dry and occasionally breezy next week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

