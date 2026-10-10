Windy, Wet and Cool This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 75° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. High: 88° Winds: S 15-20 G 30

SUNDAY: Showers & storms High: 75° Winds: SE 25-30 G 40



Friday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Wet and windy this weekend

Cool temperatures

Clear tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Big changes this weekend. Expect cooler, windier conditions with gusts around 35-40 mph as an area of low pressure and moisture from Tropical Storm Rachel moves into Southern Nevada giving us widespread rain on Sunday. Heavy rain at times which could lead to flooding around the region. Chance of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts around 0.50-1.50” by Tuesday. Highs in the 80s on Saturday and 70s starting on Sunday continuing all next week.

