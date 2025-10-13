Windy weather kicks off the work week in Southern Nevada.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Calm winds. Low: 60°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Wind S 6-15mph, gusts up to 26mph. High: 81°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 30% showers. High: 73°

A strong storm system headed towards the Pacific Southwest is shaking things up starting tomorrow. We'll see widespread wind Monday in Nevada with gusts up to 26mph in Las Vegas. Wind Advisories have been issued in Esmeralda, Lincoln & Central Nye County with gusts up to 50mph in some areas.

Tuesday storm potential arrives with the possibility of snow towards the higher elevations - including the Spring Mountains. A 30% rain showers will hit the Las Vegas Valley.

We'll see a significant drop in temperatures due to this system from the low 80s Monday to the low 70s Tuesday in the Las Vegas valley.