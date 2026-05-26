Windy Tuesday ahead with gusts up to 50mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. SW wind 10-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. Low: 72°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and windy. SW winds 15-30mph, gusts up to 50mph. High: 93°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. SW winds 15-25mph, gusts up to 30mph. High: 81°

A Wind Advisory goes into effect in Clark County Tuesday morning at 10AM due to southwesterly winds expected up to 50mph in the region. Prepare for blowing dust and debris, as well as impacts like downed trees, power supply outages, and strong crosswinds on the roads. This alert expires Wednesday at 5AM.

The area of low-pressure kicking up these winds will cool us down significantly Wednesday with highs dropping into the low 80s in Las Vegas. That's cooler than average for this time of year by about 10 degrees!